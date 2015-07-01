Burt Myers and Brian Loftin will team with car owner Eddie Harvey to compete in a partial NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule next season, planning to run 8-10 races.

Both drivers are former champions of the Whelen Southern Modified Tour and Harvey was a multiple-time championship car owner on the Southern Tour as well. Loftin is a former champion of the Whelen Southern Modified Tour, winning the crown in 2008 after scoring four victories that season. In 86 career Southern Tour starts, Loftin scored 12 wins, 40 top fives and 53 top 10s in 10 years of competition. He was also able to post 11 Coors Light Pole awards behind the wheel. His most recent NASCAR modified victory came in 2012 at Caraway Speedway in a race where he defeated L.W. Miller.