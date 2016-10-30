Player Page

Austin Theriault

Team: Ken Schrader Racing-52-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/23/1994

Ken Schrader Racing, Inc. (KSR) is preparing for this week’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards test at Daytona International Speedway.
The North Carolina-based team will run all 20 ARCA races in 2017 with driver Austin Theriault and crew chief Donnie Richeson. KSR will again campaign its fleet of No. 52 race cars for the upcoming ARCA season. While primary sponsorship is not yet confirmed, long-time partner Federated Auto Parts will continue to support the team’s effort. Cross Insurance Agency, based in Bangor, Maine, will also lend its support. Jan 10 - 11:07 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
