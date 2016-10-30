Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Austin Theriault
Team:
Ken Schrader Racing-52-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/23/1994
Latest News
Recent News
Ken Schrader Racing, Inc. (KSR) is preparing for this week’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards test at Daytona International Speedway.
The North Carolina-based team will run all 20 ARCA races in 2017 with driver Austin Theriault and crew chief Donnie Richeson. KSR will again campaign its fleet of No. 52 race cars for the upcoming ARCA season. While primary sponsorship is not yet confirmed, long-time partner Federated Auto Parts will continue to support the team’s effort. Cross Insurance Agency, based in Bangor, Maine, will also lend its support.
Jan 10 - 11:07 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Austin Theriault (No. 02 Randco/Young's Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado) finished 20th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.
He started 27th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Theriault, who entered only two of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 48th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:17:00 AM
Known for his short track racing skills, Austin Theriault has been named driver of the #02 Young's Building Systems/Randco. Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway.
The Fort Kent, Maine native will make his first laps around the 0.526-mile paperclip this weekend, but will do so with the expertise of Young's Motorsports general manager and driver Tyler Young. The Midland, Texas native has four straight top-20 finishes at the historic short track, including back-to-back 13th place finishes last October and this past April. Theriault is poised to make his 11th career NCWTS start and second of the year. The 22-year-old participated in the season-opening race at Daytona driving for Brad Keselowski Racing before accepting some racing opportunities in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.(Young's Motorsports)-jayski.com
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 11:18:00 AM
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driver Austin Theriault (No. 1 Toyota), driving the No. 77 Vroom Brands Chevrolet Camaro, does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Virginia 529 College Savings 250 at Richmond (VA) Int’l Raceway.
The No. 77 team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 42nd on the chart.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 05:51:00 PM
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Jan 10 - 11:07 PM
Austin Theriault: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:17:00 AM
Austin Theriault in for Young at Martinsville
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Austin Theriault does not qualify in Richmond
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 05:51:00 PM
More Austin Theriault Player News
