Clint King Team: Rick Ware Racing-15-NXS Age / DOB: (21) / 8/26/1995

Latest News Recent News

Clint King returns to the ARCA Racing Series next month for the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway Sat. Feb. 18 driving for Lira Motorsports. King who last competed in the development series in 2013 will jumpstart his ARCA return by partaking in the open ARCA test session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway this weekend (Jan. 13-14) in one of two Lira Motorsports entries. The 21-year-old driver is also utilizing the first ARCA race of 2017 to earn his NASCAR superspeedway clearance in order to compete in the NASCAR XFINITY Series season-opener the following week, Sat., Feb. 25. Last year, King competed in three XFINITY Series races at Richmond International Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway with B.J. McLeod Motorsports earning respectable finishes, while gaining invaluable seat time. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Only four weeks after making his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut, Clint King has been given another opportunity to prove why he belongs in one of the sport’s top-three national series. King will make his Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway debut in Friday night’s Drive for the Cure 300 aboard the No. 15 BJ McLeod Motorsports Ford Mustang on Oct. 7. Source: catchfence.com