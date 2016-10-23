Player Page

Cody Coughlin

Team: ThorSport Racing-13-CWT
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/11/1995

ThorSport Racing announced today that Cody Coughlin, who made history in 2016 as the first driver to win both the ARCA/CRA Super Series and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Championship in the same season, will join the Sandusky, Ohio-based team in 2017.
The 21-year-old driver will compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) behind the wheel of the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra. Coughlin, a third generation driver, will also compete for Rookie of the Year honors in addition to the series championship title. Coughlin's 2017 campaign will be lead by veteran crew chief Michael Shelton. Coughlin is set to make his second career start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 24, in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing Jan 30 - 8:03 PM
