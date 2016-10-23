Cody Coughlin Team: ThorSport Racing-13-CWT Age / DOB: (21) / 12/11/1995

ThorSport Racing announced today that Cody Coughlin, who made history in 2016 as the first driver to win both the ARCA/CRA Super Series and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Championship in the same season, will join the Sandusky, Ohio-based team in 2017. The 21-year-old driver will compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) behind the wheel of the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra. Coughlin, a third generation driver, will also compete for Rookie of the Year honors in addition to the series championship title. Coughlin's 2017 campaign will be lead by veteran crew chief Michael Shelton. Coughlin is set to make his second career start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 24, in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing

Cody Coughlin (No. 51 JEGS Toyota Tundra) was credited with a 31st place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. He started 7th in the lineup and completed 34 laps of the 94-lap race before exiting the race (Driveshaft). Coughlin, who started in 9 of the 19 truck races so far this season, is 28th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Cody Coughlin (No. 51 JEGS Toyota Tundra) had the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the first practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. His average of 183.804 mph was best of the nine trucks that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. No. 11 Matt Tifft, No. 05 John Wes Townley, No. 23 Spencer Gallagher and No. 24 Grant Enfinger are the rest of the top five on this list.