Cody Coughlin

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Texans hire Wes Welker as offensive assistant
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love's (back) MRI comes back clean
Cauley-Stein scores season-high 17 points
DeMarcus Cousins scores 46 before fouling out
Avery Bradley is hopeful for Wednesday
Richard Jefferson will start for Love (back)
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) available for Monday
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) ruled out Monday
Aaron Gordon (sore ankle) will play Monday
Evan Fournier (foot) will come off the bench
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play Monday
Jonas Jerebko starting, Johnson to the bench
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) will start on Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cody Coughlin
Team:
ThorSport Racing-13-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/11/1995
Latest News
Recent News
ThorSport Racing announced today that Cody Coughlin, who made history in 2016 as the first driver to win both the ARCA/CRA Super Series and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Championship in the same season, will join the Sandusky, Ohio-based team in 2017.
The 21-year-old driver will compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) behind the wheel of the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra. Coughlin, a third generation driver, will also compete for Rookie of the Year honors in addition to the series championship title. Coughlin's 2017 campaign will be lead by veteran crew chief Michael Shelton. Coughlin is set to make his second career start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 24, in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing
Jan 30 - 8:03 PM
Cody Coughlin (No. 51 JEGS Toyota Tundra) was credited with a 31st place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway.
He started 7th in the lineup and completed 34 laps of the 94-lap race before exiting the race (Driveshaft). Coughlin, who started in 9 of the 19 truck races so far this season, is 28th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Cody Coughlin (No. 51 JEGS Toyota Tundra) had the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the first practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway.
His average of 183.804 mph was best of the nine trucks that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. No. 11 Matt Tifft, No. 05 John Wes Townley, No. 23 Spencer Gallagher and No. 24 Grant Enfinger are the rest of the top five on this list.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Cody Coughlin (No. 51 JEGS/K&N Toyota Tundra) finished 17th in Saturday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) DC Solar 350 at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed 145 laps of the 146-lap race. Coughlin, who entered 8 of the 18 truck races so far this season, is 28th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:11:00 PM
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Jan 30 - 8:03 PM
Cody Coughlin: DNF in Talladega truck race
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Coughlin has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Cody Coughlin: DC SOLAR 350 results
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:11:00 PM
More Cody Coughlin Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Harvick
4
(1493)
2
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1475)
3
A. Kumpen
746
(1474)
4
B. Keselowski
2
(1469)
5
K. Busch
41
(1455)
6
L. Cassill
34
(1444)
7
C. LaJoie
83
(1418)
8
C. Briscoe
829
(1287)
9
A. Cindric
819
(1286)
10
R. Sorenson
55
(1052)
