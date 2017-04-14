Player Page

Tommy Joe Martins

Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-78-NXS
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 190

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced the addition of veteran Tommy Joe Martins will drive the team’s No. 78 Chevrolet at the Pocono Raceway 2.5-mile triangle this weekend in the Pocono Green 250.
Martins, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series mainstay looks to make his first XFINITY Series start of the year and first since 2013. A native of Como, Mississippi, Martins has one start at Pocono, a solid 17th place finish in Long Pond during last July’s Truck Series race. His efforts this weekend in the team’s flagship car will be supported by Diamond Gusset Jean Co. Jun 8 - 10:42 AM
Source: BJ McLeod Motorsports
