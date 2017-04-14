Tommy Joe Martins Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-78-NXS Age / DOB: (30) / 12/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 190

Latest News Recent News

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced the addition of veteran Tommy Joe Martins will drive the team’s No. 78 Chevrolet at the Pocono Raceway 2.5-mile triangle this weekend in the Pocono Green 250. Martins, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series mainstay looks to make his first XFINITY Series start of the year and first since 2013. A native of Como, Mississippi, Martins has one start at Pocono, a solid 17th place finish in Long Pond during last July’s Truck Series race. His efforts this weekend in the team’s flagship car will be supported by Diamond Gusset Jean Co. Source: BJ McLeod Motorsports

Tommy Joe Martins (No. 45 Diamond Gusset Jeans Chevrolet Camaro) will miss the XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Int'l Raceway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

Martins Motorsports has withdrawn the No. 45 Diamond Gusset Jeans Chevrolet Camaro of Tommy Joe Martins from the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway due to predictions of inclement weather. With no race attempts or points to fall back on in case of a qualifying rain out, and a 90% chance of rain in the weekend forecast, car owner Craig Martins made the decision Wednesday afternoon to postpone the team's 2017 XFINITY Series debut until the next week at Richmond International Raceway.-Martins Motorsports