Rogelio Lopez

Team: Alpha Racing-6-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/29/1980

Rogelio López scored the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Aguascalientes Grand Prix and dedicated it to his grandfather Rogelio López Lopez who died at the age of 86 last Friday.
His 24.397 second lap earned him his fifth pole in the series and first since September 9, 2012. Abraham Calderon will start second. The rest of the top-10 starting grid includes Héctor Aguirre, Homero Richards, Salvador de Alba Jr., Rafael Martínez, Rubén Rovelo, Alex "Dragon" Gonzalez and Jorge Goeters in that order. Jul 15 - 8:17 PM
