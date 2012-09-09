Rogelio Lopez Team: Alpha Racing-6-NPMS Age / DOB: (37) / 1/29/1980

Rogelio López scored the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Aguascalientes Grand Prix and dedicated it to his grandfather Rogelio López Lopez who died at the age of 86 last Friday. His 24.397 second lap earned him his fifth pole in the series and first since September 9, 2012. Abraham Calderon will start second. The rest of the top-10 starting grid includes Héctor Aguirre, Homero Richards, Salvador de Alba Jr., Rafael Martínez, Rubén Rovelo, Alex "Dragon" Gonzalez and Jorge Goeters in that order.

Rogelio López (No. 6 Akron-Farmacias del Ahorro-Alpha Racing Toyota) is at the top of the speed chart in the final practice leading to the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autodromo Int'l de Aguascalientes, Mexico. He put up a 24.259 second lap in the final practice. No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 2 Abraham Calderon, No. 11 Hugo Oliveras and No. 19 Hector Aquirre are the rest of the top-five and No. 65 Jose Gonzalez was the slowest of the 29 cars running in this final session.

Rogelio López (No. 6 Akron-Escudería Telmex Toyota) has finishes of second and a win in the first two races of the 2017 NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series (NPMS). A victory in Sunday's Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico would put him into the lead of the series point standings. He is currently in second place, just one point behind leader Ruben Rovelo. Lopez is the most successful driver in NPMS history, with a series leading 26 victories.