Ronnie Bassett Jr. (No. 04 Bassett Gutters & More Chevrolet) finished 11th in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East series standings after making only nine starts with four top fives and five top 10s.

Has twice finished second in his career, at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in 2014 and at Iowa Speedway in 2015. Finished third at New Smyrna last season and is the only driver entered to have competed in all three of the series’ previous races at the track.