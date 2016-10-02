Welcome,
Evgeni Malkin returns Tuesday night
Player Page
Ronnie Bassett Jr.
Team:
Bassett Racing-04-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/21/1995
Latest News
Recent News
Ronnie Bassett Jr. (No. 04 Bassett Gutters & More Chevrolet) finished 11th in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East series standings after making only nine starts with four top fives and five top 10s.
Has twice finished second in his career, at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in 2014 and at Iowa Speedway in 2015. Finished third at New Smyrna last season and is the only driver entered to have competed in all three of the series’ previous races at the track.
Feb 15 - 2:19 PM
Ronnie Bassett Jr. (No. 4 Bassett Gutters Ford) was credited with a 26th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway.
He started 16th on the grid and made it to lap 46 of the 126-lap event before exiting the race (Transmission). Bassett, who entered 9 of the 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 15th in the 2016 championship standings.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:35:00 PM
Ronnie Bassett Jr. (No. 4 Bassett Gutters Ford) scored a 4th place finish in Monday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140 at South Carolina's Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 140-lap event. Bassett, who competed in 8 of the 12 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 16th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 08:06:00 PM
Ronnie Bassett Jr. (#43 Diamondback Towing Ford) was credited with a 21st place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East Stafford 150 at Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway.
He started 16th on the grid and made it to lap 141 of the 153-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Bassett, who competed in all seven series races so far this season, dropped one spot to seventh in the 2016 NKNPSE point standings after this event.
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 02:37:00 PM
Bassett Jr.: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Feb 15 - 2:19 PM
DNF for Ronnie Bassett Jr. in Dover 125
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:35:00 PM
Bassett Jr.: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 08:06:00 PM
DNF for Ronnie Bassett Jr. at Stafford
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 02:37:00 PM
More Ronnie Bassett Jr. Player News
