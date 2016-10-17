Player Page

Ron Silk

Team: Danny Watts Jr.-82-WMT
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 190

Ron Silk (No. 82 Horton Ave. Materials Chevrolet) was the 2011 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion.
Has 10 wins, 59 top fives and 95 top 10s in 162 career NWMT races. Captured one victory in 2016 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl in May. Mar 15 - 4:55 PM
