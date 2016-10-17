Has 10 wins, 59 top fives and 95 top 10s in 162 career NWMT races. Captured one victory in 2016 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl in May.

He started 13th in the lineup and completed 143 laps of the 150-lap race. Silk, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season 8th in the 2016 championship standings.

Ron Silk (No. 82 Horton Avenue Materials Chevrolet) sits fifth in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings with one win, four top fives and nine top 10s through 16 races.

2011 Whelen Modified Tour champion won at New London-Waterford Speedbowl in May. Has four wins and one pole in 43 career starts at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. With 27 top 10s at Thompson, has finished in the top 10 at the track 62.8 percent of the time.