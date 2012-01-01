Has 13 wins, 34 top fives, 49 top 10s and 1,750 laps led in 89 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts. His most recent NWMT start came at Stafford in this year's Sizzler, where he finished fifth. Will drive for Danny Watts in the No. 82 for the remainder of the season.

He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Christopher, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 27th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after the third series event.

For the first time since last May, Ted Christopher is returning to the seat of the famed Brady Bunch No. 00 Chevrolet at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.

The former 12-time Stafford winner has finished inside the top 10 in 56% of his NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at the half-mile oval and also is a six-time winner of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 200. Christopher has over 100 career feature wins over all divisions at Stafford, making him the all-time wins leader at the track.