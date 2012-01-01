Player Page

Ted Christopher

Team: Brian Brady-00-WMT
Age / DOB:  (59) / 6/5/1958
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Ted Christopher (No. 82 Horton Avenue Materials Chevrolet ) has 42 wins, 132 top fives and 200 top 10s in 364 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) starts.
Has 13 wins, 34 top fives, 49 top 10s and 1,750 laps led in 89 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts. His most recent NWMT start came at Stafford in this year's Sizzler, where he finished fifth. Will drive for Danny Watts in the No. 82 for the remainder of the season. Jun 13 - 5:41 PM
More Ted Christopher Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 