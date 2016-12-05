Kaz Grala Team: GMS Racing-33-CWT Age / DOB: (18) / 12/29/1998

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year contender Kaz Grala (No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado) will join Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) for the ARCA season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It will mark the 18-year-old’s ARCA debut as well as his superspeedway debut. Grala has seat-time at Daytona, just not on the big track. "The funny thing is I've raced at Daytona for years now, just never the full oval. I've raced the road course in the Rolex 24, the short track in a Late Model and K&N car, and even tested an ARCA car on the big track. Getting to actually race on the superspeedway here at Daytona is a dream come true. Every little kid watches Daytona and wishes that they could be a race car driver because of this race. Getting to race at the place that begins those aspirations is going to be surreal." Source: ARCA Racing Series

Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado full time in 2017, across all 23 races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). The soon-to-be 18-year-old rookie, a part-time driver at GMS Racing (GMS) in 2016, accomplished three top-10 results in only nine races and has now earned a larger opportunity to step up to full-time competition in one of NASCAR’s premier racing series. Kaz made it to the final round in NCWTS qualifying in all but one race in 2016. He scored his first top-10 finish in only his second start in the series at Dover International Speedway. In his first race at Gateway Motorsports Park, Kaz brought home yet another top-10 finish. At the rookie’s home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he brought home his best finish of 2016, a 7th-place result. Source: GMS Racing

Kaz Grala (No. 24 Kiklos Olive Oil Chevrolet Silverado) finished 15th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Grala, who entered 8 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 27th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.