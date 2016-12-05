Player Page

Kaz Grala

Team: GMS Racing-33-CWT
Age / DOB:  (18) / 12/29/1998

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year contender Kaz Grala (No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado) will join Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) for the ARCA season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
It will mark the 18-year-old’s ARCA debut as well as his superspeedway debut. Grala has seat-time at Daytona, just not on the big track. "The funny thing is I've raced at Daytona for years now, just never the full oval. I've raced the road course in the Rolex 24, the short track in a Late Model and K&N car, and even tested an ARCA car on the big track. Getting to actually race on the superspeedway here at Daytona is a dream come true. Every little kid watches Daytona and wishes that they could be a race car driver because of this race. Getting to race at the place that begins those aspirations is going to be surreal." Jan 10 - 10:37 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
