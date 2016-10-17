It’s no secret that Timmy Solomito had a breakout year on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour last year.

With four wins in 17 races, he took his career to a new level and put himself on the map as a championship contender, finishing third in the championship standings. As he heads into the 2017 campaign, Solomito will return for his third straight season with Flamingo Motorsports, welcoming a brand new sponsor onto the No. 16. Athol, Massachusetts-based Starrett Tools Company will join Solomito’s efforts after backing Jimmy Blewett in 2016. Starrett will also sponsor Matt Swanson’s No. 89 this year.-Race Chaser Online-Kyle Souza