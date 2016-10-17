Timmy Solomito

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
Hardy (back) making spring debut on Monday
Danny Duffy dominates Canada in WBC victory
Ian Desmond diagnosed with left hand fracture
Segura plates three as DR outlasts Colombia
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
Broncos haven't had 'one meeting' about Romo
Vikings interested in Nickell Robey-Coleman
Report: Three teams interested in RFA Crowell
Vikings 'exploring' free agent Lardarius Webb
Bolts officially throw in the towel on Dunlap
Anquan Boldin plans to return for 15th season
Report: Butler 'wants to make it work' w/Pats
Steelers next up for Dont'a Hightower
Teams have called Cowboys' 'bluff' on Romo?
Le'Veon has core muscle surgery, out 6 weeks
Report: Jets 'have been in touch' with Cutler
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 12
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors (knee) out Monday vs. Clippers
Gentry benched Cousins for game flow reasons
Malcolm Brogdon available off bench Monday
Tobias Harris (knee) doesn't practice Monday
Myles Turner (finger) fully expects to play
Rudy Gobert (leg) is a game-time call Monday
Noel says he's expecting to play Wednesday
Larry Sanders to spend time in the D-League?
Kaminsky (shoulder) goes through shootaround
Nicolas Batum (migraine) questionable Monday
Victor Oladipo says wrist is 'a lot better'
Ivica Zubac has 10 & 6, four blocks in start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
FanDuel NHL Plays: Friday
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jacob Trouba (UBI) won't play Monday night
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
Carl Hagelin out for at least four weeks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
Cut tire sends Harvick home early from Vegas
Hemric: Big XFINITY points gain after Vegas
Wallace earns a gutsy 6th in Las Vegas
DNF for Matt Tifft in Las Vegas XFINITY event
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 13
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Loss results in injury casualties for Swansea
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Timmy Solomito
Team:
Flamingo Motorsports-16-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/3/1991
Latest News
Recent News
It’s no secret that Timmy Solomito had a breakout year on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour last year.
With four wins in 17 races, he took his career to a new level and put himself on the map as a championship contender, finishing third in the championship standings. As he heads into the 2017 campaign, Solomito will return for his third straight season with Flamingo Motorsports, welcoming a brand new sponsor onto the No. 16. Athol, Massachusetts-based Starrett Tools Company will join Solomito’s efforts after backing Jimmy Blewett in 2016. Starrett will also sponsor Matt Swanson’s No. 89 this year.-Race Chaser Online-Kyle Souza
Mar 13 - 3:02 PM
Timmy Solomito (No. 16 Diversified Metals For) finished fifth in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started on the pole, led a race-high 125 laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Solomito, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season third in the 2016 championship standings.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Timmy Solomito (No. 16 Diversified Metals/R.B. Enterprises Ford) clocked a lap of 120.689 mph in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
This is his third career pole (second in 2016). No. 2 Doug Coby, No. 85 Woody Pitkat, No. 64 Rob Summers and No. 58 Eric Goodale round out the rest of the top-five in the 27-car lineup for tomorrow's event.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Timmy Solomito (No. 16 Diversified Metals/R.B. Enterprises Ford) sits third in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings with four wins, eight top fives and 10 top 10s in 16 races.
Has one win and nine top 10s in 13 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts. Won at Seekonk for his fourth career win, and has also won at Thompson, Monadnock and Riverhead this season.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:26:00 PM
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Mar 13 - 3:02 PM
Solomito 3rd in points after Modified finale
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Solomito wins Sunoco World Series 150 pole
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Solomito: Sunoco World Series 150 advance
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:26:00 PM
More Timmy Solomito Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Keselowski
2
(1032)
2
J. Logano
22
(879)
3
K. Kahne
5
(869)
4
M. Truex Jr.
78
(867)
5
K. Busch
18
(848)
6
M. Kenseth
20
(803)
7
W. Byron
709
(705)
8
C. Elliott
24
(691)
9
D. Hemric
721
(681)
10
R. Blaney
21
(652)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
»
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
»
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
»
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
»
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
»
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
»
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
»
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
NAS Headlines
»
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
»
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
»
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
»
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
»
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
»
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
»
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
»
Cut tire sends Harvick home early from Vegas
»
Hemric: Big XFINITY points gain after Vegas
»
Wallace earns a gutsy 6th in Las Vegas
»
DNF for Matt Tifft in Las Vegas XFINITY event
»
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 results
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved