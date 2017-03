He captured his last victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in August of 2016.

Eric Goodale (No. 58 GAF, Heritage Millworth Chevrolet) has two wins, 15 top fives and 54 top 10s in 118 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts.

He started 5th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Goodale, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season 7th in the 2016 championship standings.

Eric Goodale (No. 58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet) finished 8th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.

Eric Goodale (No. 58 GAF Roofing/RBSCorp.com Chevrolet) sits seventh in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings with one win, four top fives and nine top 10s through 16 races.

