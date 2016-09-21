Gary Putnam Team: Mike Curb-77-WSMT Age / DOB: (47) / 2/10/1970

Latest News Recent News

Gary Putnam (No. 77 Curb Records Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway. He started 26th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Putnam is currently 14th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.

Gary Putnam (No. 77 Curb Records Chevrolet) has 30 top 10s in 63 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts with a career best finish of fifth at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC) in 2013. Finished in the top 10 in the final 2015 standings with six top 10s in 10 races, equaling his career-best showing of eighth place in 2014. Has 12 top 10s and an average finish of 11th in 26 career starts at Caraway..

Gary Putnam (No. 77 Curb Records Chevrolet) has 30 top 10s in 62 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts with a career best finish of fifth at Caraway in 2013. Finished in the top 10 in the final 2015 standings with six top 10s in 10 races, equaling his career-best showing of eighth place in 2014. Works full-time at Chip Ganassi Racing in Concord. Has four top 10s and an average finish of 11th in eight career starts at South Boston (VA) Speedway. Recorded his best finish to date at South Boston in the spring with a sixth-place showing.