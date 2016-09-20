Mark Dilley

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Moose Season
Jul 23
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Charlie Morton goes seven scoreless in Philly
Sano scratched from Twins' lineup Tuesday
Desmond removed after re-injuring right calf
Salvy Perez leaves game with rib tightness
Rockies scouting Tigers RP Justin Wilson
Cubs 'remain interested' in Justin Verlander
Bregman leaves game with hamstring issue
MIL gets Anthony Swarzak for Ryan Cordell
Cardinals place Wainwright (back) on the DL
Brewers in talks with DET for Kinsler, Wilson
Yanks working toward trade for Gray, Alonso
Contreras homers, plates four vs. White Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Seahawks Fantasy Preview
Jul 25
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
49ers Fantasy Preview
Jul 20
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kenneth Dixon (meniscus) out for the season
Allen Robinson says he's had extension talks
Jaguars lock Brandon Linder up through 2022
Neck woes send Koa Misi to injured reserve
Saints send Ellerbe to IR with foot issue
Cowboys extend La'El Collins through 2019
Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin makes weight for camp
Mike Vick working as Chiefs coaching intern
Texans LT Duane Brown officially holding out
Ex-Browns, Bengals WR Andrew Hawkins retiring
Charges dropped against ex-Cowboy Whitehead
Kubiak reunites with Broncos in scouting role
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
Detroit signs Tomas Tatar to four-year deal
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Labbé: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Cody Coughlin: Overton’s 150 advance
Brendan Gaughan: US Cellular 250 advance
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Brandon Jones: US Cellular 250 advance
D.J. Kennington: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Daniel Hemric: US Cellular 250 advance
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Brian Scott: US Cellular 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Ben Kennedy: US Cellular 250 advance
Noel Dowler: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
Hao Tong Li crashes the party w/ closing 63
MDF sends 11 to the exits at the Barbasol
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
Pauline comps BC DE Landry to Dwight Freeney
UF frosh OLB Smith undergoes knee surgery
Ex-Oregon WR Carrington transfers to Utah
Rutgers WR Janarion Grant is '100 percent'
Schiano offered two 'significant' HC jobs
Vols request media to not report injury info
Darren Carrington pleads not guilty to DUI
Big Ten sets six-year deal with ESPN, FOX
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
All About Scarcity in PL Draft
Jul 21
Finding Value in your Draft
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
Shaw impressed by MUFC attacking play
Bailly ban extended to cover UEFA Super Cup
CFC signing working hard to regain fitness
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mark Dilley
Team:
Susan Micks-02-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 1/20/1969
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Dilley (No. 02 Johnsonville/Leland/Dickies Ford) has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 58 top 10s in 100 career NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts.
All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 47 top 10s and an average finish of ninth in 74 starts. Has participated in all eight previous events at Wyant Group Raceway, where he’s posted six top 10s, an average finish of sixth and a best result of second in both 2012 and 2013.
Jul 25 - 9:30 PM
Has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 58 top 10s in 99 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts.
All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 46 top 10s in 66 starts. Led 60 laps and finished as the runner-up in the series’ inaugural Autodrome Chaudière event in 2014 and finished fifth there a year ago.
Jun 14 - 7:54 PM
Mark Dilley (No. 2 Johnsonville/Leland/BDI/Avenue Auto Parts Ford) finished 6th in Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started 17th in the lineup, led nine laps and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Dilley, who started in 7 of the 12 series races this season, is 11th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:43:00 PM
Mark Dilley (No. 02 Johnsonville/Leland/BDI/Avenue Auto Parts Ford) has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 57 top 10s in 97 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts.
Has competed in six of 11 events this year and ranks 12th in points. All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 46 top 10s and an average finish of ninth in 73 starts. Earned the inaugural pole at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway in 2007. Has five top 10s, an average finish of ninth and a best result of fourth (2010, `14) across the nine previous events at the track.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 08:25:00 PM
Mark Dilley: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
Jul 25 - 9:30 PM
Mark Dilley: CRS Express 300 advance
Jun 14 - 7:54 PM
Mark Dilley: Pinty's Kawartha 250 results
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:43:00 PM
Mark Dilley: Pinty's Kawartha 250 advance
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 08:25:00 PM
More Mark Dilley Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
E. Sadler
701
(1330)
2
W. Byron
709
(1025)
3
J. Allgaier
707
(989)
4
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(802)
5
K. Busch
18
(800)
6
K. Harvick
4
(728)
7
A. Bowman
88
(703)
8
B. Kennedy
702
(651)
9
D. Hamlin
11
(630)
10
K. Kahne
5
(600)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Indy was not predictable or predictive of future results, but momentum may be carried forward to Pocono this week.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
»
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
»
Update: Indy
Jul 22
»
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
»
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
»
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
»
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
»
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
NAS Headlines
»
Alex Labbé: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
»
Cody Coughlin: Overton’s 150 advance
»
Brendan Gaughan: US Cellular 250 advance
»
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
»
Brandon Jones: US Cellular 250 advance
»
D.J. Kennington: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
»
Daniel Hemric: US Cellular 250 advance
»
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
»
Brian Scott: US Cellular 250 advance
»
J.F. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
»
Ben Kennedy: US Cellular 250 advance
»
Noel Dowler: Pinty's Twin 100s stats
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved