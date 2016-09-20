Player Page

Mark Dilley

Team: Susan Micks-02-NPS
Age / DOB:  (48) / 1/20/1969

Mark Dilley (No. 02 Johnsonville/Leland/Dickies Ford) has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 58 top 10s in 100 career NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts.
All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 47 top 10s and an average finish of ninth in 74 starts. Has participated in all eight previous events at Wyant Group Raceway, where he’s posted six top 10s, an average finish of sixth and a best result of second in both 2012 and 2013. Jul 25 - 9:30 PM
