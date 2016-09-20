Mark Dilley Team: Susan Micks-02-NPS Age / DOB: (48) / 1/20/1969

Mark Dilley (No. 02 Johnsonville/Leland/Dickies Ford) has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 58 top 10s in 100 career NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts. All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 47 top 10s and an average finish of ninth in 74 starts. Has participated in all eight previous events at Wyant Group Raceway, where he’s posted six top 10s, an average finish of sixth and a best result of second in both 2012 and 2013.

Has three wins, three poles, 36 top fives and 58 top 10s in 99 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 46 top 10s in 66 starts. Led 60 laps and finished as the runner-up in the series’ inaugural Autodrome Chaudière event in 2014 and finished fifth there a year ago.

Mark Dilley (No. 2 Johnsonville/Leland/BDI/Avenue Auto Parts Ford) finished 6th in Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started 17th in the lineup, led nine laps and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Dilley, who started in 7 of the 12 series races this season, is 11th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.