Rich DeLong III Team: Richard DeLong-84-KNW Age / DOB: (28) / 5/5/1988

Latest News Recent News

Rich DeLong III (No. 84 Country Girl Saloon/Ron's Rear Ends Chevrolet) finished 13th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park. He started 16th in the lineup and completed 155 laps of the 156-lap race. DeLong, who made both starts so far this season, is currently 14th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.

Rich DeLong III (No. 84 Country Girl Saloon/Ron's Rear Ends Chevrolet) finished 8th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 at Idaho's Meridian Speedway. He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 216-lap race. DeLong, who competed in 11 of the 13 KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 12th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Rich DeLong III (No. 84 Country Girl Saloon/Ames Rubber Mfg. Chevrolet) finished 11th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Oregon. He started 16th on the grid and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. DeLong, who competed in 8 of the 10 series races so far this season, is 13th in the 2016 NASCAR KNPSW point standings after this event.