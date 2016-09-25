Player Page

Rich DeLong III

Team: Richard DeLong-84-KNW
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/5/1988

Rich DeLong III (No. 84 Country Girl Saloon/Ron's Rear Ends Chevrolet) finished 13th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.
He started 16th in the lineup and completed 155 laps of the 156-lap race. DeLong, who made both starts so far this season, is currently 14th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event. Mar 24 - 10:44 AM
