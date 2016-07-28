Noel Dowler (No. 5 EMCO/MFP/Rheem/Kohler/Mobil 1 Dodge) was credited with a 13th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.

He started sixth on the grid and completed 188 laps of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Rear Axle). Dowler, who was making his start of the year, begins the 2017 season 19th in the NPS driver standings.