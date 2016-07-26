Joey McColm Team: Canada's Best Racing Team-25-NPS Age / DOB: (31) / 2/22/1986

Latest News Recent News

Joey McColm (No. 25 MAXIMUM/Canadian Tire/Piloti Dodge) finished 19th in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series Total Quartz 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario. He started 16th in the lineup and completed 47 laps of the 51-lap race. McColm competed in three of the 11 Pinty's races so far this season and is 29th in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.

Joey McColm (No. 1 CBRT/Piloti Ford) was credited with a 24th place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started 21st on the grid and completed 12 laps of the 55-lap race before exiting the event (Rear End). McColm, who closed out the 2016 NPS ranked 20th in the points, starts the 2017 season 24th in the driver standings.

Joey McColm (No. 1 Canada's Best Racing Team/Piloti Ford) will make his second NASCAR Pinty’s Series start of the season at Wyant Group Raceway (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan). He’s made three previous starts at the .333-mile track with one top-10 finish.