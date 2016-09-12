Matt Hirschman Team: Pee Dee Motorsports-60-WMT Age / DOB: (34) / 11/29/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 150

Wednesday night was a night that seemed to go the way of Matt Hirschman from start to finish. In the opening round of the 2017 Tri-Track Open Modified Series at Seekonk (MA) Speedway, Hirschman started the night lucky, drawing pole in his heat race and going on to win. His good fortune would carry on, drawing the third starting spot for the 100-lap, $10,000 to win feature. He made quick work to seize the lead from polesitter Justin Bonsignore on the third lap of the race. From there, it was all in the mirror for "Big Money", who picked up his third win in this popular race. A final long green flag run sealed the deal for Hirschman who enjoyed an enormous lead over a still strong Jon McKennedy. Source: Speed51

Matt Hirschman (No. 60 Boykins Spaniel Rescue Chevrolet) finished 4th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) AnytimeRealty.com 150 at Seekonk (MA) Speedway. He started 8th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 151-lap race. Hirschman, who has entered only one of the 14 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 37th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Matt Hirschman (No. 60 Boykins Spaniel Rescue Chevrolet) led the first practice for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour AnytimeRealty.com 150 at Seekonk (MA) Speedway. The 95.299 mph lap was the quickest of the 23 cars out on the track for the practice session. No. 16 Timmy Solomito, No. 2 Doug Coby, No. 9 Chase Dowling and No. 58 Eric Goodale are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 01 Melissa Fifield was the slowest.