Matt Hirschman

Team: Pee Dee Motorsports-60-WMT
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/29/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 150

Wednesday night was a night that seemed to go the way of Matt Hirschman from start to finish. In the opening round of the 2017 Tri-Track Open Modified Series at Seekonk (MA) Speedway, Hirschman started the night lucky, drawing pole in his heat race and going on to win. His good fortune would carry on, drawing the third starting spot for the 100-lap, $10,000 to win feature.
He made quick work to seize the lead from polesitter Justin Bonsignore on the third lap of the race. From there, it was all in the mirror for "Big Money", who picked up his third win in this popular race. A final long green flag run sealed the deal for Hirschman who enjoyed an enormous lead over a still strong Jon McKennedy. Jun 29 - 4:20 PM
Source: Speed51
