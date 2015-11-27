Player Page

Ruben Rovelo

Team: Race Planet-28-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/3/1987

Latest News

Recent News

Ruben Rovelo, the No. 28 ZTE-HO Speed Racing driver, won the 32-lap Difrenosa 120 on Sunday afternoon at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey.
This was the opener for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series 2017 season. Second place went to car No. 6 driver Rogelio López, of Akron-Escudería Telmex, while the local No. 18 Rafael Martínez completed the podium. No. 31 Jorge Goeters and No. 19 Héctor Aguirre completed the top-five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Carlos Peralta was sixth, followed by Rubén García Jr. (who won the pole for the race), Michel Jourdain, Abraham Calderón and Luis Felipe Montaño rounded out the rest of the top-10. Mar 26 - 8:29 PM
More Ruben Rovelo Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 