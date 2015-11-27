Ruben Rovelo Team: Race Planet-28-NPMS Age / DOB: (29) / 10/3/1987

Ruben Rovelo, the No. 28 ZTE-HO Speed Racing driver, won the 32-lap Difrenosa 120 on Sunday afternoon at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey. This was the opener for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series 2017 season. Second place went to car No. 6 driver Rogelio López, of Akron-Escudería Telmex, while the local No. 18 Rafael Martínez completed the podium. No. 31 Jorge Goeters and No. 19 Héctor Aguirre completed the top-five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Carlos Peralta was sixth, followed by Rubén García Jr. (who won the pole for the race), Michel Jourdain, Abraham Calderón and Luis Felipe Montaño rounded out the rest of the top-10.

Rubén Rovelo (#28 G3C - GESTI Dodge) finished 14th in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico. In 2015, the Race Planet driver scored three wins (April 12th and September 13th at Autódromo Potosino; and April 26th at Súper Óvalo Chiapas), eight top-fives, 13 top-10s, earned 1195 points and finished second in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings, 18 points behind 2015 Champion Ruben Garcia Jr.

Rubén Rovelo (#28 G3C - GESTI Dodge) finished third in the Sunday, October 18, NASCAR Mexico Series Desafio Deportivo 240 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes. He completed all laps of the 171 scheduled in the 12th race of the season and is currently second in the 2015 NMS Championship standings, four points behind leader Ruben Garcia Jr.