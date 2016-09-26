Patrick Emerling is off to a good start as he gets set to make his third NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start of the season on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In the only practice session for the Bush's Beans 150, Emerling posted the fastest time behind the wheel of his No. 07 Buffalo Auto Auction Chevrolet. Emerling's quick time around the 0.533-mile concrete oval was 14.534 seconds (132.021 mph). Burt Myers, a former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion, posted the second fastest time of the session, but ended with a car rolling on the hauler. Myers was involved in a crash about 45 minutes into the session and the damage on his No. 1 Citrusafe Cleaners Ford was not fixable today.