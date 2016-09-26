Welcome,
Patrick Emerling
Team:
Jennifer Emerling-07-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/19/1992
Latest News
Recent News
Patrick Emerling is off to a good start as he gets set to make his third NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start of the season on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In the only practice session for the Bush's Beans 150, Emerling posted the fastest time behind the wheel of his No. 07 Buffalo Auto Auction Chevrolet. Emerling's quick time around the 0.533-mile concrete oval was 14.534 seconds (132.021 mph). Burt Myers, a former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion, posted the second fastest time of the session, but ended with a car rolling on the hauler. Myers was involved in a crash about 45 minutes into the session and the damage on his No. 1 Citrusafe Cleaners Ford was not fixable today.
Aug 16 - 3:08 PM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Patrick Emerling (No. 07 Buffalo Auto Auction Chevrolet) finished fifth in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Icebreaker 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Emerling, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 20th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.
Apr 10 - 12:04 PM
Patrick Emerling (No. 07 Buffalo Auto Auction Chevrolet) finished 6th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) F.W. Webb 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH).
He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 106-lap race. Emerling, who has entered 6 of the 15 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 25th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:56:00 AM
Patrick Emerling (No. 07 Buffalo Auto Auction Chevrolet) finished 5th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Toyota Mod Classic 150 at Oswego (NY) Speedway.
He started 5th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Emerling, who has entered 5 of the 13 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 27th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:01:00 AM
Patrick Emerling on top in Bristol practice
Aug 16 - 3:08 PM
Patrick Emerling: Icebreaker 150 results
Apr 10 - 12:04 PM
Patrick Emerling: F.W. Webb 100 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:56:00 AM
Emerling: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 10:01:00 AM
More Patrick Emerling Player News
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
There was not a lot of movement at the top of the order, but several drivers continue to seek a more natural level in terms of points-to-dollars.
