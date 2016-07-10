Welcome,
Player Page
John Wood
Team:
Mike Holleran-38-KNW
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 3/15/1962
Latest News
Recent News
John Wood (No. 38 Idaho 208/Patriot Motorsports Group Chevrolet) finished 18th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 21st in the lineup and completed 141 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who was making his second start of the seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Jun 12 - 12:32 PM
John Wood (No. 38 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished 10th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Orange Show 150 at Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, CA.
He started 17th in the lineup and completed 145 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who was making his first start of the six KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 33rd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
May 22 - 11:21 AM
John Wood (#08 Cinder Wines/Hollerans Performance Toyota) finished 12th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, Idaho.
He started 12th on the grid and completed all laps of the 166-lap race. Wood, who competed in six of the seven series races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2016 NASCAR KNPSW point standings after this event.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 03:24:00 PM
John Wood (#6 Hollerans Performance/Wax 4 Dads Chevrolet) finished 15th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 14th on the grid and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who competed in all five series races so far this season, is currently 12th in the 2016 NASCAR KNPSW point standings after this event.
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 11:26:00 PM
John Wood: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Jun 12 - 12:32 PM
John Wood: Orange Show 150 results
May 22 - 11:21 AM
John Wood: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 03:24:00 PM
John Wood: NAPA Auto Parts 150 post-race
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 11:26:00 PM
More John Wood Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1242)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(978)
3
K. Larson
42
(756)
4
E. Jones
77
(722)
5
C. Elliott
24
(714)
6
T. Peters
899
(709)
7
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(666)
8
C. Bell
804
(657)
9
K. Harvick
4
(625)
10
K. Benjamin
E40
(608)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Pocono (PA) Raceway and Fort Worth, TX.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
»
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
»
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
»
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
»
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
NAS Headlines
»
Nicole Behar: DNF in NAPA/Toyota 150
»
John Wood: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
»
J.J. Yeley: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Pit strategy failed for Ryan Reed at Pocono
»
Ryan Sieg: Pocono Green 250 results
»
Ben Rhodes: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
»
Sauter holds points lead after 8th in Texas
»
Crafton: ninth at Fort Worth, third in points
»
Briscoe: Runner-up in Fort Worth truck race
»
Ryan Truex: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
»
Quiet Matt Kenseth 10th at Pocono
»
Another frustrating race for Kyle Busch
