John Wood

Team: Mike Holleran-38-KNW
Age / DOB:  (55) / 3/15/1962

John Wood (No. 38 Idaho 208/Patriot Motorsports Group Chevrolet) finished 18th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 21st in the lineup and completed 141 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who was making his second start of the seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 12 - 12:32 PM
