John Wood Team: Mike Holleran-38-KNW Age / DOB: (55) / 3/15/1962

Latest News Recent News

John Wood (No. 38 Idaho 208/Patriot Motorsports Group Chevrolet) finished 18th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO. He started 21st in the lineup and completed 141 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who was making his second start of the seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

John Wood (No. 38 Champion Parts/Lights Out/Bullet Proof Energy Chevrolet) finished 10th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Orange Show 150 at Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, CA. He started 17th in the lineup and completed 145 laps of the 150-lap race. Wood, who was making his first start of the six KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 33rd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

John Wood (#08 Cinder Wines/Hollerans Performance Toyota) finished 12th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, Idaho. He started 12th on the grid and completed all laps of the 166-lap race. Wood, who competed in six of the seven series races so far this season, is currently 13th in the 2016 NASCAR KNPSW point standings after this event.