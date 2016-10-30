Player Page

Austin Hill

Team: Young Motorsports-02-CWT
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/21/1994

Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports announced that Victory Wear, a division of Victory First, has partnered with the No. 02 Ford F-150 team for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.
Victory Wear will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Austin Hill at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 1, with 2017. The partnership kicks off with the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at the infamous 0.526 mile "Paperclip" in Ridgeway, V.A., with a patriotic red, white and blue primary design. Victory Wear will also be an associate on the truck for all of the NCWTS races Hill is slated to drive the remainder of the season. Mar 22 - 7:29 PM
Source: Austin Hill PR
