Austin Hill Team: Young Motorsports-02-CWT Age / DOB: (22) / 4/21/1994

Latest News Recent News

Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports announced that Victory Wear, a division of Victory First, has partnered with the No. 02 Ford F-150 team for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. Victory Wear will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Austin Hill at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 1, with 2017. The partnership kicks off with the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at the infamous 0.526 mile "Paperclip" in Ridgeway, V.A., with a patriotic red, white and blue primary design. Victory Wear will also be an associate on the truck for all of the NCWTS races Hill is slated to drive the remainder of the season. Source: Austin Hill PR

Austin Hill (No. 20 Don Rich Ford Ford F-150) finished 10th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. He started 15th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Hill, who entered 8 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 28th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Austin Hill (No. 39 Martin-McClure Racing Toyota) heads into the first trip for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East to the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ making his first series start of the 2016 season. Finished third in the standings in 2015 with wins at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. Finished sixth at both VIR and Watkins Glen last year. His Martin-McClure Racing team won with driver Austin Cindric at VIR and Watkins Glen already this season.