Austin Hill

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Final Standard Mock
Mar 22
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MRI reveals no structural damage for Iglesias
Will Smith (elbow) to seek second opinion
Ben Zobrist (neck) scratched from lineup
Travis (knee) set for Grapefruit debut Friday
Miguel Cabrera (back) held out until Friday
Sal Perez (elbow) back in lineup as DH
Carlos Gomez downplays shoulder issue
Carlos Martinez to start Opening Day for STL
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
Bautista to return to game action Friday
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into '17 WBC final
Trevor May having Tommy John surgery Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray undergoes ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ty Lawson, Kosta Koufos resting Wednesday
Richaun Holmes to bench w/ Okafor starting
Kyle Korver (foot) will play against Nuggets
J.R. Smith starting, Iman Shumpert to bench
Andre Drummond (knee) will start Wednesday
Wilson Chandler (groin) will play vs. Cavs
Ish Smith starting, Jackson to the bench
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will start on Wednesday
Joel Embiid (left knee) will have surgery
Cris Felicio ruled out; Lauvergne starting
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will play
Nets 'hopeful' Lin (ankle) will play Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Ryan Hartman scores twice in OTL to VAN
Daniel Sedin nets GWG, assist in OT win v CHI
Mark Barberio gets back-to-back points
Wild (finally) snap five-game losing streak
Anthony Mantha nets OT winner vs. Habs
Joseph Blandisi scores OT winner vs. NYR
Sidney Crosby scores incredible goal vs BUF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
New sponsor for Austin Hill at Martinsville
Elliott Sadler: Service King 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 advance
Michael Annett: Service King 300 advance
William Byron: Service King 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Service King 300 advance
Earnhardt Jr. set to make milestone start
Hamlin’s 3rd at ACS last year was an anomaly
Jeffrey Earnhardt: mid-30s on two-milers
Almirola will earn place-diff points at ACS
Michael McDowell could break into top-30
Gray Gaulding will finish in final 25% at ACS
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
Eckel: Eagles will not take a RB in round one
Takk McKinley to meet with CLE, DAL & others
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Austin Hill
Team:
Young Motorsports-02-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/21/1994
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Hill and Young’s Motorsports announced that Victory Wear, a division of Victory First, has partnered with the No. 02 Ford F-150 team for the remainder of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.
Victory Wear will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Austin Hill at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 1, with 2017. The partnership kicks off with the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at the infamous 0.526 mile "Paperclip" in Ridgeway, V.A., with a patriotic red, white and blue primary design. Victory Wear will also be an associate on the truck for all of the NCWTS races Hill is slated to drive the remainder of the season.
Mar 22 - 7:29 PM
Source:
Austin Hill PR
Austin Hill (No. 20 Don Rich Ford Ford F-150) finished 10th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.
He started 15th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Hill, who entered 8 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 28th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:20:00 AM
Austin Hill (No. 39 Martin-McClure Racing Toyota) heads into the first trip for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East to the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ making his first series start of the 2016 season.
Finished third in the standings in 2015 with wins at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. Finished sixth at both VIR and Watkins Glen last year. His Martin-McClure Racing team won with driver Austin Cindric at VIR and Watkins Glen already this season.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Austin Hill, who has two Top-10 finishes in three starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Bristol Motor Speedway, will be piloting the No. 02 Ford F-150 for Young’s Motorsports.
The UNOH 200 will mark his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famous short track. "I’ve raced at Bristol three times in the K&N Series and was in contention for the win in two of those races," said Hill. "Being familiar with the track and how it handles is definitely going to help me adapt to how the trucks run. I feel like we’re ahead of the learning curve at Bristol compared to so many tracks we’ve been to this year where I’ve never seen the track until I made my first laps."-Zerolight Communications
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 09:17:00 PM
New sponsor for Austin Hill at Martinsville
Mar 22 - 7:29 PM
Austin Hill: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:20:00 AM
Austin Hill: JUSTDRIVE.com 125 advance
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Austin Hill: UNOH 200 advance
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 09:17:00 PM
More Austin Hill Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Logano
22
(1199)
2
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(900)
3
A. Dillon
3
(750)
4
D. Hamlin
11
(746)
5
K. Busch
18
(730)
6
C. Elliott
24
(713)
7
M. Truex Jr.
78
(702)
8
T. Gilliland
W16
(640)
9
R. Preece
H06
(580)
10
K. Harvick
4
(544)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
In NASCAR, similarly-configured, 1.5-/two-mile tracks and short, flat tracks host the most races. Both of those disciplines have been visited already.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
»
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
»
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
»
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
»
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
»
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
»
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
»
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
NAS Headlines
»
New sponsor for Austin Hill at Martinsville
»
Elliott Sadler: Service King 300 advance
»
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 advance
»
Michael Annett: Service King 300 advance
»
William Byron: Service King 300 advance
»
Justin Allgaier: Service King 300 advance
»
Earnhardt Jr. set to make milestone start
»
Hamlin’s 3rd at ACS last year was an anomaly
»
Jeffrey Earnhardt: mid-30s on two-milers
»
Almirola will earn place-diff points at ACS
»
Michael McDowell could break into top-30
»
Gray Gaulding will finish in final 25% at ACS
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved