Kyle Weatherman Team: Andy Hillenburg-10-ARCA Age / DOB: (19) / 8/28/1997

Kyle Weatherman was one of the most interesting stories on the ARCA Racing Series tour in 2016. The Wentzville, Missouri driver utilized three different teams to achieve his seventh-place status in national championship driver points, despite not competing in both dirt races. From Lira Motorsports, to Mason Mitchell Motorsports, to fielding his own team under Andy Hillenburg's Fast Track Racing team banner, Weatherman proved all year he could get the job done no matter whose car he was buckled-up in. His perseverance, determination and never-give-up attitude was on display from start to finish. Source: ARCA Racing Series Video

Kyle Weatherman (No. 10 Crosley Brands/Turn One Condos Ford) was credited with a 28th place DNF in Friday night's season-ending ARCA Racing Series Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). He started 10th on the grid and completed 49 laps of the 100-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Weatherman, who competed in 15 of the 20 ARCA races this year, closed out the season 6th in the 2016 championship standings.

Kyle Weatherman (No. 10 Turn One Condos/Crosley Brands Ford) was credited with a 19th place DNF in Saturday night's Crosley 150 at Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, KY). He started 8th on the grid and completed 94 laps of the 102-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Weatherman, who competed in 14 of the 19 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 6th in the 2016 championship standings after this race.