Kyle Weatherman

Team: Andy Hillenburg-10-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (19) / 8/28/1997

Kyle Weatherman was one of the most interesting stories on the ARCA Racing Series tour in 2016.
The Wentzville, Missouri driver utilized three different teams to achieve his seventh-place status in national championship driver points, despite not competing in both dirt races. From Lira Motorsports, to Mason Mitchell Motorsports, to fielding his own team under Andy Hillenburg's Fast Track Racing team banner, Weatherman proved all year he could get the job done no matter whose car he was buckled-up in. His perseverance, determination and never-give-up attitude was on display from start to finish. Dec 27 - 10:02 AM
Source: ARCA Racing Series Video
