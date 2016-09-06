Player Page

Michael Lira

Team: Lira Motorsports-6-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/16/1997

Lira Motorsports announced that driver Michael Lira will test at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for his Daytona debut in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event in February.
Lira, who made his ARCA debut in 2013, has been looking forward to making his Daytona debut since he was as young as he could remember. He has had experience on the road course at Daytona in IMSA and SCCA, but has never taken to the 2.5-mile, high-banked tri-oval. "I’ve never been a part of a restrictor plate race, so this test session is going to be vital to learning and understanding how the cars react to the air," Lira said. "Aerodynamics are a huge part of this style of racing, and it takes learning to get used to. I’m excited to get on track on Friday." Jan 12 - 8:37 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
