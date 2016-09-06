Michael Lira Team: Lira Motorsports-6-ARCA Age / DOB: (19) / 7/16/1997

Lira Motorsports announced that driver Michael Lira will test at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for his Daytona debut in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event in February. Lira, who made his ARCA debut in 2013, has been looking forward to making his Daytona debut since he was as young as he could remember. He has had experience on the road course at Daytona in IMSA and SCCA, but has never taken to the 2.5-mile, high-banked tri-oval. "I’ve never been a part of a restrictor plate race, so this test session is going to be vital to learning and understanding how the cars react to the air," Lira said. "Aerodynamics are a huge part of this style of racing, and it takes learning to get used to. I’m excited to get on track on Friday." Source: ARCA Racing Series

Michael Lira (No. 6 Musselman's/Safecraft/Momo Ford) finished 14th in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire Grabber 100 at DuQuoin (IL) State Fairgrounds. He started 11th in the lineup and completed 83 of the 105 laps run. Lira, who has competed in only 3 of the 16 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 63rd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Michael Lira was credited with a 19th place DNF in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series race at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville New Jersey. He started the No. 58 TraqGear-Ford Performance Ford fourth on the grid for the ARCA 150 presented by Unique Pretzels. He made it to lap 22 of the 67 laps run before exiting the event (Track Bar). Lira, who made four of seven series races so far this season, is currently 15th in the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship standings.