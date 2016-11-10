Player Page

Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/29/1993

After getting his feet wet last year in the XFINITY Series, Alex Labbe is set to return to the second-tier of NASCAR once again in 2017.
Labbe stated at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo that he would be running three to four XFINITY Series races this season with Go FAS Racing. By completing all the laps last year at Phoenix, he has been approved by NASCAR to run any mile and a half tracks. One of his starts this year will be at an immediate speedway in hopes of continuing the approval process. Mar 17 - 12:19 PM
Source: PopularSpeed.com
