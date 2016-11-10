Alex Labbe Team: Alain Lord Mounir-32-NPS Age / DOB: (23) / 4/29/1993

After getting his feet wet last year in the XFINITY Series, Alex Labbe is set to return to the second-tier of NASCAR once again in 2017. Labbe stated at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo that he would be running three to four XFINITY Series races this season with Go FAS Racing. By completing all the laps last year at Phoenix, he has been approved by NASCAR to run any mile and a half tracks. One of his starts this year will be at an immediate speedway in hopes of continuing the approval process. Source: PopularSpeed.com

Alex Labbe and Go FAS Racing have announced that the young Quebec driver will contend its second NASCAR Pinty’s series Championship as a full-time driver in 2017. In addition, he will be taking part in five starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, starting with a ticket to the Ticket Galaxy 200, this Saturday, November 12th, on the Phoenix International Raceway, in Arizona. "Alex progressed in 2016 behind the wheel of our Ford Fusion Can-Am, Kappa, Cyclops Gear and we are proud to allow him to follow his dream among our organization. He will wear the suit as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2017," said Alain Lord Mounir, principal officer for Go FAS Racing, Kappa clothing and Cyclops Gear. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Alex Labbe (No. 32 Can-Am/Kappa/Cyclops Gear/Lou's BBQ Ford) finished third Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started sixth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Labbe, who started in all 12 series races this season, is seventh in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.