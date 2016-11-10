Alex Labbe

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
Kazmir's fastball clocked between 82-84 mph
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Josh McCown to visit with Jets this weekend
Report: Geno Smith to sign with Giants
Pierre-Paul agrees to 4-year deal with Giants
Jets were concerned with Hightower's physical
Aiken visiting Colts Friday, Seahawks Monday
Seahawks bring back Shead on 1-year deal
Fournette and Cook visiting Eagles on Friday
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Irving (knee) 'hoping' he doesn't miss time
Klay Thompson goes nuts w/ 21-point 1st Q
Nikola Jokic drops another triple-double
Will Barton scores career-high 35 points
Steph Curry ices ankle early in blowout
Mason Plumlee drops 10-10-6 line vs. LAC
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scores 20 points
Stephen Curry returns to game action
Marc Gasol triple-doubles in win over Hawks
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 34
Victor Oladipo stays hot with 23 points
Kevin Love goes for 10 & 9 in return
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
Evgeni Malkin (UBI) is unavailable on Friday
Ron Hainsey (upper body) is week-to-week
Vladimir Tarasenko scores Blues past Sharks
Jonathan Quick shuts out Buffalo
Henrik Zetterberg paces Detroit in SO win
Jamie Benn leaves game with injury
Brad Marchand records three points in loss
Connor McDavid records three assists
Frederik Andersen shuts out Bolts on Thursday
Morgan Rielly scores 2 pts in win over TB
Richard Panik scores late GWG vs. Senators
Alex Labbe: 'Three to Four XFINITY Races'
Globe Life partners with RFR’s Bubba Wallace
Mills joins McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Baines set for weekend return
Paul Pogba to miss three weeks with injury
Shaqiri (finally) cleared for return
Naughton and Llorente fit for trip to AFCB
Olsson likely to miss out against Cherries
Man United advance in the Europa League
Cherries will address penalty uncertainty
Evandro still out but Henriksen is back
Capoue a doubt for Watford
Defoe called back into England squad
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Alex Labbe
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alex Labbe
Team:
Alain Lord Mounir-32-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/29/1993
Latest News
Recent News
After getting his feet wet last year in the XFINITY Series, Alex Labbe is set to return to the second-tier of NASCAR once again in 2017.
Labbe stated at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo that he would be running three to four XFINITY Series races this season with Go FAS Racing. By completing all the laps last year at Phoenix, he has been approved by NASCAR to run any mile and a half tracks. One of his starts this year will be at an immediate speedway in hopes of continuing the approval process.
Mar 17 - 12:19 PM
Source:
PopularSpeed.com
Alex Labbe and Go FAS Racing have announced that the young Quebec driver will contend its second NASCAR Pinty’s series Championship as a full-time driver in 2017.
In addition, he will be taking part in five starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, starting with a ticket to the Ticket Galaxy 200, this Saturday, November 12th, on the Phoenix International Raceway, in Arizona. "Alex progressed in 2016 behind the wheel of our Ford Fusion Can-Am, Kappa, Cyclops Gear and we are proud to allow him to follow his dream among our organization. He will wear the suit as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2017," said Alain Lord Mounir, principal officer for Go FAS Racing, Kappa clothing and Cyclops Gear.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:39:00 PM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
Alex Labbe (No. 32 Can-Am/Kappa/Cyclops Gear/Lou's BBQ Ford) finished third Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started sixth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Labbe, who started in all 12 series races this season, is seventh in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:49:00 PM
Alex Labbe (No. 32 Cam-Am/Kappa/Cyclops Gear/Lou’s BBQ Ford) has one win (Chaudiere – 2016) five poles, nine top fives and 15 top 10s in 26 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts.
This will be his debut at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 09:03:00 PM
Alex Labbe: 'Three to Four XFINITY Races'
Mar 17 - 12:19 PM
Labbe to debut in XFINITY Series at Phoenix
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:39:00 PM
Alex Labbe: Pinty's Kawartha 250 results
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:49:00 PM
Alex Labbe: Pinty's Kawartha 250 advance
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 09:03:00 PM
More Alex Labbe Player News
