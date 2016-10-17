Player Page

Chris Eggleston

Team: Bill McAnally Racing-99-KNW
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'4 / 123

Recent News

Bill McAnally Racing announced today that Chris Eggleston will be back in the No. 99 NAPA Filters/H20 Fire Protection Toyota Camry for 2017, as he contends for a second championship in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.
The Erie, Colorado driver is seeking another title to go with the one he won with BMR in 2015. Eggleston is a graduate of Colorado State University. He developed his racing talent competing at his home track of Colorado National Speedway, a 3/8-mile short track just north of Denver. His resume features a 2009 ASA North championship and a Legends Series championship at CNS in 2006. In addition, Eggleston accumulated six national titles and more than 300 feature wins in 10 years of racing Quarter Midgets.-BMR Feb 7 - 7:27 PM
