Chris Eggleston Team: Bill McAnally Racing-99-KNW Age / DOB: (27) / 3/27/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'4 / 123

Bill McAnally Racing announced today that Chris Eggleston will be back in the No. 99 NAPA Filters/H20 Fire Protection Toyota Camry for 2017, as he contends for a second championship in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. The Erie, Colorado driver is seeking another title to go with the one he won with BMR in 2015. Eggleston is a graduate of Colorado State University. He developed his racing talent competing at his home track of Colorado National Speedway, a 3/8-mile short track just north of Denver. His resume features a 2009 ASA North championship and a Legends Series championship at CNS in 2006. In addition, Eggleston accumulated six national titles and more than 300 feature wins in 10 years of racing Quarter Midgets.-BMR

Chris Eggleston (No. 50 NAPA Filters Toyota) finished second in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. He started seventh in the lineup, led one lap (the only lap race-winner Ryan Partridge did NOT lead) and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Eggleston, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season sixth in the 2016 championship standings.

Chris Eggleston (No. 50 NAPA Filters Toyota) heading into California's All American Speedway weekend ranked seventh in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with two wins, seven top fives and nine top 10s. In his lone start at All American Speedway, he finished third after starting 11th. He led a total of eight laps last year before being passed by Alex Schutte.