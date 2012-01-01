Player Page

Jay Beasley

Team: Rev Racing-42-KNE
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/7/1992

Jay Beasley (No. 42 Honda Generators Toyota) scored a fifth place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Beasley, who competed in all six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently eighth in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event. Jun 6 - 1:40 PM
