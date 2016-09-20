While speaking on stage at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo, Kerry Micks revealed his team Micks Motorsports’ plans for the upcoming season.

Adam Martin will compete for Rookie of the Year as he runs the full schedule. The teenager made his series debut last year at Sunset Speedway, posting an impressive fourth place finish. He then backed up the performance later on in the season with a sixth at Riverside International Speedway, followed by a fourth to close the year at Autodrome St. Eustache. Additionally, the team will have Mark Dilley in the No. 02 entry for the ovals, as has been done the past five years. For now, it appears Micks’ focus will be on mentoring Adam Martin, as he has been doing the couple seasons through a program at Sunset Speedway and now the Pinty’s Series.