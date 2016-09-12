J.F. Dumoulin Team: Erik Kerub-04-NPS Age / DOB: (41) / 5/5/1976

J.F. Dumoulin (No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier/Bellemare Dodge) finished seventh in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario. He started 15th in the lineup and completed 248 laps of the 250-lap race. Dumoulin, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, moved up two spots to fifth in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.

J.F. Dumoulin (No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier/Bellemare Dodge) finished seventh in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started 12th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Dumoulin, who closed out 2016 ranked 15th in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season seventh in the driver standings.

J.F. Dumoulin (No. 4 Spectra Premium/Bernier Crepeau/Bellemare Dodge) finished 12th in Saturday night Pinty's Series (NPS) Lucas Oil 250 at Quebec's Autodrome St-Eustache. He started 8th in the lineup and completed 241 laps of the 253-lap event. Dumoulin, who started in 6 of the 11 NPS races so far this season, is 14th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.