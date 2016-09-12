Player Page

J.F. Dumoulin

Team: Erik Kerub-04-NPS
Age / DOB:  (41) / 5/5/1976

Latest News

Recent News

J.F. Dumoulin (No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier/Bellemare Dodge) finished seventh in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started 15th in the lineup and completed 248 laps of the 250-lap race. Dumoulin, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, moved up two spots to fifth in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event. Jun 5 - 8:14 PM
More J.F. Dumoulin Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 