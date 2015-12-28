Keith Rocco Team: Kevin Stuart-85-WMT Age / DOB: (32) / 1/3/1985

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner Kevin Stuart confirmed to RaceDayCT Monday evening that former Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk will be returning to the series to run for him for the bulk of the remainder of the 2017 season. Silk will replace Todd Szegedy with the No. 85 ride. Szegedy stepped away from the ride following Friday’s Whelen Modified Tour Stafford 150 at Stafford Motor Speedway. While Silk will take over the ride, in the immediacy the seat will be filled for Wednesday’s Budweiser King of Beers 150 at Thompson Speedway by Jeff Rocco, who will be making his second start for the team in 2017. Rocco made his Whelen Modified Tour debut filling for Szegedy June 24 at Riverhead Raceway, where he finished 15th.-RaceDayCT

Keith Rocco of Wallingford, Conn., the 2010 national champion, missed out on the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national podium this year, but continued to add to his resume. Rocco won his fifth SK Modified championship at Connecticut’s Waterford Speedbowl for his 11th NASCAR Whelen All-American Series track title between Waterford, Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park since 2007. Rocco finished in the top five in the national standings for the ninth straight year. He also won a record eighth state title.-NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Keith Rocco (No. 57 M&M Stone Creations Chevrolet) the 2012 Sunoco Rookie of the Year has three top fives and 12 top 10s in 29 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events with a best finish of third in the 2012 Stafford Spring Sizzler. Has an average finish of 12th with a best run of fourth (June, Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park) in seven starts this year.Has four top 10s and an average finish of 14th in 10 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events at Thompson.A four-time NWAAS Thompson track champion out of the Sunoco Modified division, where he has 36 career wins.