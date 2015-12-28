Keith Rocco

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Avisail Garcia (thumb) at cleanup on Tuesday
Miguel Sano (hand) in Twins' lineup Tuesday
Alex Cobb (toe) expects to return in 10 days
Andrew Cashner (neck) scratched from start
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) out again Tuesday
Jay Bruce (neck) back in Mets' lineup Tuesday
Red Sox activate 2B Dustin Pedroia from DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) to miss 3-4 weeks
Robbie Ray (concussion) throws off mound
Cardinals' Wong goes yard, plates four at KC
Votto homers, drives in three against Padres
Harper swats 29th homer in Nationals' victory
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles sitting out preseason opener
Still no timeline for Andrew Luck (shoulder)
Joe Mixon listed with third-team offense
Jeremy Hill listed as starter on depth chart
Packers throw in the towel on DL Letroy Guion
Browns WRs coach praises RB Duke Johnson
Landry denies domestic battery allegations
Manning, Marshall 'getting on the same page'
Kareem Hunt getting more first-team reps
Pederson: Matthews will not have reduced role
Jags place LT Albert on reserve/retired list
Cam will play 'at some point' in preseason
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Michael Beasley nearing agreement with NYK
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan
Bournemouth striker back for the Baggies trip
Leicester sign Coventry City standout
Andy Carroll stepping up recovery efforts
Mertesacker faces a race against time
Arsenal squad already stretched ahead of GW1
Stoke City make Martins Indi signing official
Brighton trying to make a Propper signing
Southampton end preseason on a high
Koeman: Everton closes on Siggy transfer
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Keith Rocco
Team:
Kevin Stuart-85-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/3/1985
Latest News
Recent News
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner Kevin Stuart confirmed to RaceDayCT Monday evening that former Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk will be returning to the series to run for him for the bulk of the remainder of the 2017 season.
Silk will replace Todd Szegedy with the No. 85 ride. Szegedy stepped away from the ride following Friday’s Whelen Modified Tour Stafford 150 at Stafford Motor Speedway. While Silk will take over the ride, in the immediacy the seat will be filled for Wednesday’s Budweiser King of Beers 150 at Thompson Speedway by Jeff Rocco, who will be making his second start for the team in 2017. Rocco made his Whelen Modified Tour debut filling for Szegedy June 24 at Riverhead Raceway, where he finished 15th.-RaceDayCT
Aug 8 - 4:00 PM
Keith Rocco of Wallingford, Conn., the 2010 national champion, missed out on the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national podium this year, but continued to add to his resume.
Rocco won his fifth SK Modified championship at Connecticut’s Waterford Speedbowl for his 11th NASCAR Whelen All-American Series track title between Waterford, Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park since 2007. Rocco finished in the top five in the national standings for the ninth straight year. He also won a record eighth state title.-NASCAR Whelen All-American Series
Mon, Dec 28, 2015 09:22:00 PM
Keith Rocco (No. 57 M&M Stone Creations Chevrolet) the 2012 Sunoco Rookie of the Year has three top fives and 12 top 10s in 29 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events with a best finish of third in the 2012 Stafford Spring Sizzler.
Has an average finish of 12th with a best run of fourth (June, Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park) in seven starts this year.Has four top 10s and an average finish of 14th in 10 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events at Thompson.A four-time NWAAS Thompson track champion out of the Sunoco Modified division, where he has 36 career wins.
Wed, Oct 14, 2015 11:21:00 PM
Keith Rocco was credited with a 28th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH
He started the No. 22 Canto Paving/Milton Caterpillar Chevrolet fifth on the grid for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 200. He made it to lap 32 of the 200 lap event before exiting the event (multi-car accident). He is currently 13th in the 2015 Whelen Modified Tour championship standings.
Mon, Jul 27, 2015 10:12:00 PM
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Aug 8 - 4:00 PM
Keith Rocco: Whelen All-American notable
Mon, Dec 28, 2015 09:22:00 PM
Keith Rocco: Sunoco World Series 150 notes
Wed, Oct 14, 2015 11:21:00 PM
DNF for Keith Rocco at Monadnock
Mon, Jul 27, 2015 10:12:00 PM
More Keith Rocco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Wrap-up of the weekend races for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series at New York's Watkins Glen road course.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
»
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
»
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
»
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
»
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
»
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
»
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
NAS Headlines
»
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
»
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
»
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
»
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
