Marc-Antoine Camirand Team: 22 Racing-22-NPS Age / DOB: (38) / 4/30/1979

22 Racing welcomes veteran racer Marc-Antoine Camirand to their stable of drivers for 2017 in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series (NPS) in the No. 22 Chevrolet Impala. He will take part in the four remaining road course events in 2017 at Circuit ICAR, Pinty’s Grand Prix at Toronto Honda Indy, the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Camping World Truck Series weekend. In 19 NPS starts Camirand has 6 top fives, 10 top 10s and one pole at the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres in 2014. In his only full-time season in the series in 2015, he finished in seventh in the Championship standings. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Marc-Antoine Camirand (No. 99 Paille GMC Chevrolet) has a pole and six top five and 10 top-10s in 18 career NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts. This will be his first start of the season. Has three top 10s, an average finish of 15th and a best result of third in nine road course starts. Made his series debut at Circuit de Trois-Rivieres (GP3R) in Quebec in 2013, and earned his first pole there in 2014. Finished sixth last season at GP3R for his best finish in three starts.

Marc-Antoine Camirand (No. 99 Grafoid/Braille Battery Chevrolet) finished fifth in the September 19th NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season-ending Pinty's 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started 20th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Camirand, who competed in all of the season's 11 races, scored five top-fives, eight top-10s and finished seventh in the final 2015 NCTS driver championship standings.