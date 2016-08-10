Player Page

Marc-Antoine Camirand

Team: 22 Racing-22-NPS
Age / DOB:  (38) / 4/30/1979

22 Racing welcomes veteran racer Marc-Antoine Camirand to their stable of drivers for 2017 in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series (NPS) in the No. 22 Chevrolet Impala.
He will take part in the four remaining road course events in 2017 at Circuit ICAR, Pinty’s Grand Prix at Toronto Honda Indy, the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Camping World Truck Series weekend. In 19 NPS starts Camirand has 6 top fives, 10 top 10s and one pole at the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres in 2014. In his only full-time season in the series in 2015, he finished in seventh in the Championship standings. Jun 22 - 4:05 PM
