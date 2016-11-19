Player Page

Morgan Shepherd

Team: Faith Motorsports-89-NXS
Age / DOB:  (75) / 10/21/1941
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 170

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Morgan Shepherd running his first race at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1967.
He’s run 976 races in NASCAR’s top 3 levels with wins in the Cup and Xfinity Series. "I’m always asked, when are you going to quit? I always tell them that none of my plans ever seem to work out, but the Lord will let me know when I’m finished up here," Shepherd added. Shepherd is already the oldest driver to start a race in a Cup level, the oldest driver to lead an Xfinity race at age 74, and the oldest driver to start a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Shepherd plans to take his black and gold Camaro race in the Power Shares 300 at Daytona on Saturday, February 25, and that won't be the end of the line. "If we get in Daytona and everything’s okay, we’ll continue right on and do the west coast swing," Shepherd added. Feb 11 - 4:24 PM
Source: WBTV.com
