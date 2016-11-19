Morgan Shepherd Team: Faith Motorsports-89-NXS Age / DOB: (75) / 10/21/1941 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 170

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Morgan Shepherd running his first race at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1967. He’s run 976 races in NASCAR’s top 3 levels with wins in the Cup and Xfinity Series. "I’m always asked, when are you going to quit? I always tell them that none of my plans ever seem to work out, but the Lord will let me know when I’m finished up here," Shepherd added. Shepherd is already the oldest driver to start a race in a Cup level, the oldest driver to lead an Xfinity race at age 74, and the oldest driver to start a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Shepherd plans to take his black and gold Camaro race in the Power Shares 300 at Daytona on Saturday, February 25, and that won't be the end of the line. "If we get in Daytona and everything’s okay, we’ll continue right on and do the west coast swing," Shepherd added. Source: WBTV.com

Morgan Shepherd (No. 89 Chevrolet Camaro) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 42nd on the chart.

Morgan Shepherd, NASCAR XFINITY Series driver of the #89, will be making his 400th Series start this weekend at the Monster Mile in Dover, DE in the Drive Sober 200. In 2017, Morgan Shepherd will also celebrate the milestone anniversary of his 50th consecutive year of competition in NASCAR. This will be a historic event and will most likely never be repeated in NASCAR's history. Morgan has competed in all 3 Series of NASCAR in his career. 2017 will be a year to celebrate in NASCAR and for Morgan.(Shepherd PR)-jayski.com