Player Page

Spencer Davis

Team: Hattori Racing-1-KNE
Age / DOB:  (18) / 11/29/1998

Latest News

Recent News

Spencer Davis started his rookie season with a bang, racing for a trophy at the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season opener at New Smyrna.
Some late-race drama prevented him from taking home his first career win and settled for a runner-up finish instead. It didn’t deter the 18-year-old from Dawsonville, Georgia, who went on to earn two top-five finishes in the next two races. The NASCAR Next driver accumulated one win, five top fives and 7 top 10s in 13 starts this season and earned his first career win in dramatic fashion at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway. Davis edged 2016 series champion Justin Haley in a photo finish to claim the checkered flag. Dec 29 - 2:14 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
More Spencer Davis Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 