Spencer Davis Team: Hattori Racing-1-KNE Age / DOB: (18) / 11/29/1998

Spencer Davis started his rookie season with a bang, racing for a trophy at the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season opener at New Smyrna. Some late-race drama prevented him from taking home his first career win and settled for a runner-up finish instead. It didn’t deter the 18-year-old from Dawsonville, Georgia, who went on to earn two top-five finishes in the next two races. The NASCAR Next driver accumulated one win, five top fives and 7 top 10s in 13 starts this season and earned his first career win in dramatic fashion at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway. Davis edged 2016 series champion Justin Haley in a photo finish to claim the checkered flag. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Spencer Davis (No. 1 Gunma Toyopet Toyota) was credited with a 25th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 4th on the grid and made it to lap 54 of the 126-lap event before exiting the race (Accident). Davis, who entered 13 of the 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 8th in the 2016 championship standings.

Spencer Davis (No. 1 Hattori Racing Toyota) is seventh in the current NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings with one win, five top fives and seven top 10s through 12 races. Made his debut with Hattori Racing Enterprises at Greenville. Won the series’ inaugural race at Dominion Raceway in May. Finished fourth in this race last year, his only career start at Delaware's Dover Int’l Speedway. Is a member of the 2016-17 NASCAR Next class.