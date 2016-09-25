David Calabrese

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
Daily Dose: Severino K's 200th
Sep 4
Junis in September
Sep 3
Daily Dose: Archer, And Ouches
Sep 3
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Gohara to start for Braves on Tuesday
Archer (forearm) has no structural damage
Martinez hits four HRs, AZ wins 11th straight
Ray dominates Dodgers again, striking out 14
Morales homers, tallies four RBI vs. Red Sox
Dickerson doubles twice and homers vs. MIN
Rendon drives in four as Nats defeat Marlins
Seager (elbow) could need offseason surgery
Carlos Martinez hurls shutout for Cardinals
Jake Arrieta (hamstring) could undergo MRI
Starlin Castro homers, drives in three Monday
Tommy Pham pulled with shoulder soreness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Getting Defensive Week 1
Sep 5
Waiver Wire: Week 1
Sep 5
Dose: Colts Out of Luck
Sep 5
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
Positional Tiers Preview
Sep 3
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Brady praises Brandin Cooks' professionalism
WAS signs Chris Thompson to 2-yr extension
Schefter: No 4 PM deadline for Zeke decision
Brandon Marshall ready to go for Week 1
Fleener's role should 'expand' with Snead out
Still no decision by NFL on Dolphins vs. Bucs
Cravens: I need to follow what makes me happy
McVay will not rule out Aaron Donald for Wk 1
NFL files to dismiss Zeke Elliott's lawsuit
Raiders and K Janikowski in contract standoff
Jeremy Langford signs to Ravens' taxi squad
Jonathan Williams not claimed on waivers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allgaier: 8th at Darlington, 3rd in standings
Grant Enfinger: Chevy Silverado 250 results
J.F. Dumoulin: Total Quartz 200 results
Poole: 4th in points after 6th at Darlington
John H. Nemechek: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Noah Gragson: Runner-up in CTMP truck race
Adam Martin: Total Quartz 200 results
Van Wieringen: Visit Hampton Virginia 150
Hemric 18th at Darlington, 5th in NXS points
Justin Haley: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Anthony Simone: Total Quartz 200 results
Calabrese: Visit Hampton Virginia 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia pegs QB Jake Fromm as starter vs ND
Kelly rushes for four scores and 128 yards
Marshall gashes Tennessee for 200 and 5 TDs
Aggies QB Starkel (ankle) undergoes surgery
Tennessee rolling with Quinten Dormady at QB
Kalib Woods (battery) rejoins football team
Meyer: Weber (hamstring) to play vs. Sooners
Indiana WR Westbrook (knee) done for season
Feleipe' Franks to receive start on Saturday
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty (knee) out four weeks
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out against Irish
Aggies Board of Regents member bashes Sumlin
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
Klopp ready to bring Coutinho back into squad
Nathaniel Clyne may not return until December
Alderweireld wants his contract restructured
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
Who is Ezequiel Schelotto, Brighton's new RB?
BHA may come to regret failure to sign FWD
Propper brace bodes well for Brighton form
Sanchez in another injury scare
Hendrick back sooner than anticipated
Ake struggling with an ankle injury
Pereira signs new Man United contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Calabrese
Team:
David Calabrese-43-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/28/1993
Latest News
Recent News
David Calabrese (No. 43 JJ&M Autobody/Calabrese Motorsports Toyota) finished 12th in Monday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (KNPSE) Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
He started 13th in the lineup laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. This was his first start of the 2017 K&N East Series season.
Sep 5 - 11:13 AM
David Calabrese (No. 79 DSHR/LRD/Coors Light Pontiac) finished 8th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC).
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Calabrese, who was making his first start of the NWSMT season, is currently 36th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 09:20:00 PM
David Calabrese (No. 43 Diamond Back Towing Chevrolet) was credited with a 16th place DNF in the October 8th NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway quarter-mile oval in Concord, NC.
He started 15th in the lineup and completed 146 laps of the 160-lap event before exiting the race (Accident). Calabrese, who competed in all of the season's 10 races, scored one top-five, four top-10s and finished 10th in the final 2015 NWSMT driver championship standings.
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 10:48:00 AM
David Calabrese (No. 43 Diamondback Towing Chevrolet) has four top fives and nine top 10s in 33 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.
Scored first career top-10 finish at South Boston in the spring event this year.Finished 11th in the final standings last year and enters this weekend 10th overall in 2015.Has two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a career best showing of 11th in 2013.
Wed, Oct 7, 2015 08:37:00 PM
Calabrese: Visit Hampton Virginia 150 results
Sep 5 - 11:13 AM
David Calabrese: Caraway 150
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 09:20:00 PM
David Calabrese: Whelen SoMod Tour YE wrap-up
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 10:48:00 AM
David Calabrese: Southern Slam 150
Wed, Oct 7, 2015 08:37:00 PM
More David Calabrese Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Hamlin
11
(698)
2
K. Harvick
4
(660)
3
A. Cindric
819
(604)
4
K. Busch
18
(529)
5
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(489)
6
R. Preece
H06
(476)
7
K. Larson
42
(474)
8
C. Bell
804
(466)
9
J. Nemechek
808
(459)
10
C. Elliott
24
(458)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Wrap-up of the weekend NASCAR races at Darlington (SC) Raceway and Ontario's Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
»
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
»
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
»
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
»
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
»
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
»
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
»
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
NAS Headlines
»
Allgaier: 8th at Darlington, 3rd in standings
»
Grant Enfinger: Chevy Silverado 250 results
»
J.F. Dumoulin: Total Quartz 200 results
»
Poole: 4th in points after 6th at Darlington
»
John H. Nemechek: Chevy Silverado 250 results
»
Noah Gragson: Runner-up in CTMP truck race
»
Adam Martin: Total Quartz 200 results
»
Van Wieringen: Visit Hampton Virginia 150
»
Hemric 18th at Darlington, 5th in NXS points
»
Justin Haley: Chevy Silverado 250 results
»
Anthony Simone: Total Quartz 200 results
»
Calabrese: Visit Hampton Virginia 150 results
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved