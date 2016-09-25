Player Page

David Calabrese

Team: David Calabrese-43-KNE
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/28/1993

David Calabrese (No. 43 JJ&M Autobody/Calabrese Motorsports Toyota) finished 12th in Monday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (KNPSE) Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
He started 13th in the lineup laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. This was his first start of the 2017 K&N East Series season. Sep 5 - 11:13 AM
