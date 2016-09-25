David Calabrese Team: David Calabrese-43-KNE Age / DOB: (24) / 8/28/1993

David Calabrese (No. 43 JJ&M Autobody/Calabrese Motorsports Toyota) finished 12th in Monday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (KNPSE) Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started 13th in the lineup laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. This was his first start of the 2017 K&N East Series season.

David Calabrese (No. 79 DSHR/LRD/Coors Light Pontiac) finished 8th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC). He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Calabrese, who was making his first start of the NWSMT season, is currently 36th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

David Calabrese (No. 43 Diamond Back Towing Chevrolet) was credited with a 16th place DNF in the October 8th NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway quarter-mile oval in Concord, NC. He started 15th in the lineup and completed 146 laps of the 160-lap event before exiting the race (Accident). Calabrese, who competed in all of the season's 10 races, scored one top-five, four top-10s and finished 10th in the final 2015 NWSMT driver championship standings.