Bryan Dauzat Team: Bryan Dauzat-57-ARCA Age / DOB: (57) / 11/30/1959 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 198

Latest News Recent News

The 57-year-old Cajun, Bryan Dauzat, is attempting the ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway coming Saturday, Feb. 18. Dauzat has entered his own No. 57 O.B. Builders Chevrolet for Daytona. If he makes the race, it'll mark his fourth ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start. He's got two already at Talladega and one at Daytona. He finished a career-best 15th twice...once at Talladega and once at Daytona. Dauzat bought his ARCA superspeedway car from JR Motorsports. It's equipped with the ARCA Ilmor 396 engine. He's got another speedway car, but no back-up engine, so Dauzat will wing it with one hot rod at Daytona."We're attempting to do seven ARCA races this year. We know we're running Daytona, Talladega and Pocono...we haven't really picked out the others...I think probably Kansas at the end of the year." said Dauzat. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Bryan Dauzat (No. 97 O B Builders Inc Chevrolet) finished 13th in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track. He started 10th in the lineup and completed 147 laps of the 150-lap race. Dauzat, who competed in eight of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season 11th in the 2016 championship standings.

Bryan Dauzat (No. 97 O B Builders Inc Chevrolet) finished 10th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC). He started 7th in the lineup and completed 148 laps of the 150-lap race. Dauzat, who competed in 7 of the 10 NWSMT races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.