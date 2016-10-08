Player Page

Bryan Dauzat

Team: Bryan Dauzat-57-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (57) / 11/30/1959
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 198

The 57-year-old Cajun, Bryan Dauzat, is attempting the ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway coming Saturday, Feb. 18.
Dauzat has entered his own No. 57 O.B. Builders Chevrolet for Daytona. If he makes the race, it'll mark his fourth ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start. He's got two already at Talladega and one at Daytona. He finished a career-best 15th twice...once at Talladega and once at Daytona. Dauzat bought his ARCA superspeedway car from JR Motorsports. It's equipped with the ARCA Ilmor 396 engine. He's got another speedway car, but no back-up engine, so Dauzat will wing it with one hot rod at Daytona."We're attempting to do seven ARCA races this year. We know we're running Daytona, Talladega and Pocono...we haven't really picked out the others...I think probably Kansas at the end of the year." said Dauzat. Feb 4 - 2:59 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
