Xavier Razo

Xavi Razo (No. 77 La Costeña-Café Oro Toyota) led the second practice for Sunday's season-ending NASCAR Peak Mexico Series FedEx Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

A 44.026 second lap was the quickest of the 28 cars out on the track for the second practice session. No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 2 Abraham Calderon, No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr. and No. 31 Jorge Goeters are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 0 Rafael Vallina was the slowest.