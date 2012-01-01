Hugo Oliveras Team: HO Speed Racing-11-NPMS Age / DOB: (35) / 8/10/1981

Hugo Oliveras (No. 11 HO Speed Racing Chevrolet) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga 90 at Autódromo de León in Leon, Mexico. A 38.566 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 15 Rubén Pardo, No. 17 Luis Felipe Montaño, No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr. and No. 08 José Luis Ramírez are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Max Gonzalez was the slowest.

Hugo Oliveras (No. 11 Monster Energy Chevrolet) is at the top of the speed chart in the final practice leading to the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. He put up a 1 minute, 32.463 second lap in the final practice. No. 15 Ruben Pardo, No. 2 Abraham Calderon, No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 20 Homero Richards are the rest of the top five and No. 22 Patricio Jourdain was the slowest of the 28 cars running in this final session.

Hugo Oliveras (No. 11 Monster Energy Chevrolet) led the first practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. A 1:28.971 minute lap was the quickest of the 26 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 15 Rubén Pardo, No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 28 Ruben Rovelo are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 2 Abraham Calderon was the slowest.