Player Page

Hugo Oliveras

Team: HO Speed Racing-11-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (35) / 8/10/1981

Latest News

Recent News

Hugo Oliveras (No. 11 HO Speed Racing Chevrolet) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga 90 at Autódromo de León in Leon, Mexico.
A 38.566 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 15 Rubén Pardo, No. 17 Luis Felipe Montaño, No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr. and No. 08 José Luis Ramírez are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Max Gonzalez was the slowest. Jun 23 - 11:20 PM
More Hugo Oliveras Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 