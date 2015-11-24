Jorge Goeters (No. 31 Cavall Sport-Asaint Toyota) is at the top of the speed chart in the final practice leading to the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Northern Transportation Grand Prix at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.

He put up a 30.257 second lap in the final practice. No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 2 Abraham Calderon, No. 28 Ruben Rovelo and No. 6 Rogelio Lopez are the rest of the top five and No. 30 Victor Barrales was the slowest of the 28 cars running in this final session.