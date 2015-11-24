Welcome,
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
LeBron drops 28-15-8 with 8 turnovers in loss
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in loss to GSW
Kevin Love has playoff career-high 21 boards
Tristan Thompson doesn't score in 22 minutes
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jorge Goeters
Team:
JV Motorsports-31-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 6/26/1970
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Goeters (No. 31 Cavall Sport-Asaint Toyota) is at the top of the speed chart in the final practice leading to the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Northern Transportation Grand Prix at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.
He put up a 30.257 second lap in the final practice. No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 2 Abraham Calderon, No. 28 Ruben Rovelo and No. 6 Rogelio Lopez are the rest of the top five and No. 30 Victor Barrales was the slowest of the 28 cars running in this final session.
Jun 3 - 7:36 PM
Jorge Goeters (No. 31 Cavall 7 Toyota) finished fourth in the March 26th NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autódromo Monterrey.
He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 32-lap race. Goeters opens the season fourth in the 2017 NPMS championship standings after this event.
Apr 2 - 1:11 PM
Jorge Goeters (#31 54D- AC Delco - Picsa Chevrolet) finished 16th in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico.
Over this past season, Goeters scored two top-fives, five top-10s, earned 417 points and finished 18th in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings.
Tue, Nov 24, 2015 03:32:00 PM
Jorge Goeters (#31 54D- AC Delco - Picsa Chevrolet) was credited with a 25th place DNF in the Sunday, October 18, NASCAR Mexico Series Desafio Deportivo 240 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes.
He completed 49 laps of 171 scheduled before exiting the 12th race of the season. He is currently 18th in the 2015 NMS point standings.
Fri, Oct 23, 2015 11:58:00 PM
Jorge Goeters tops Peak Mexico final practice
Jun 3 - 7:36 PM
Jorge Goeters: Difrenosa 120 results
Apr 2 - 1:11 PM
Jorge Goeters: Mexico Series YE wrap-up
Tue, Nov 24, 2015 03:32:00 PM
Jorge Goeters: DNF in Desafio Deportivo 240
Fri, Oct 23, 2015 11:58:00 PM
More Jorge Goeters Player News
