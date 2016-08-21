Donald Chisholm Team: Donald Chisholm-89-NPS Age / DOB: (41) / 4/14/1976

Donald Chisholm (No. 89 Keltic Ford/Nova Construction Ford) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-ending Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Hagersville, Ontario. He started sixth in the lineup, led 11 laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Chisholm competed in two of the 13 Pinty's races this year and closed out the season 31st in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.

Donald Chisholm (No. 89 Keltic Ford/Nova Construction Ford) finished 4th in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series (NPS) Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside Int’l Speedway in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He started on the pole, led a race-high 53 laps and completed all laps of the 300-lap event. Chisholm, who was making his lone start of the season at his family-owned track, is 41st in the 2016 NPS championship standings after this event.

Donald Chisholm (No. 89 Nova Construction/Keltic Ford) logged a qualifying lap of 82.081 mph to start on the pole for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside Int’l Speedway in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Chisholm is the track owner. No. 32 Alex Labbe (81.841 mph), No. 3 Jason Hathaway (81.668), No. 47 L.P. Dumoulin (81.534) and No. 17 D.J. Kennington (81.529) start second thru fifth. Alex Tagliani, Mark Dilley, Kevin Lacroix, Cayden Lapcevich and Kelly Admiraal round out the top 10 in the lineup for tonight's race.