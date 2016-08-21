Player Page

Donald Chisholm

Team: Donald Chisholm-89-NPS
Age / DOB:  (41) / 4/14/1976

Donald Chisholm (No. 89 Keltic Ford/Nova Construction Ford) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-ending Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Hagersville, Ontario.
He started sixth in the lineup, led 11 laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Chisholm competed in two of the 13 Pinty's races this year and closed out the season 31st in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event. Sep 24 - 11:51 AM
