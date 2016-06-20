Matthew Scannell (No. 02 OMVIC/Leland/Beyond Digital Ford) was credited with a 17th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Ecko Unlimited 75 at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

He started eighth on the grid and completed 10 laps of the 79-lap race before exiting the event (Suspension). Scannell, who competed in two of the four Pinty's races so far this year, is currently 18th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.