Matthew Scannell

MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 9
Daily Dose: Delightful DeJong
Jul 9
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Jul 6
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
Jul 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
King Felix fires six scoreless innings in win
Justin Turner clubs two homers in win Sunday
Kershaw whiffs 13 in complete game victory
Iglesias earns 16th save Sunday vs. Arizona
Galvis slugs two homers in win over Padres
Freeland carries no-hitter into ninth vs. CHW
Cervelli wreaks havoc with five RBI vs. Cubs
Jon Lester roughed up in ugly loss Sunday
Travis Shaw powers Brewers with four RBI
Joe Ross leaves start due to tender triceps
Adam Jones homers twice as O's beat Twins
Indians place Jason Kipnis on 10-day DL
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 9
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 8
Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Jul 7
Podcast: Greatest Show on Turf
Jul 7
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 6
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jennings expects to sign before season starts
Gurley impressed with McVay's new offense
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rashad Vaughn makes 13-of-18 shots, scores 31
Dennis Smith Jr. stuffs the stat sheet in win
John Collins posts 22-point, 10-board dub-dub
Aron Baynes agrees to one-year deal with BOS
Update: Markelle Fultz (ankle) out 1-2 weeks
TOR to swap Cory Joseph for C.J. Miles
Pat McCaw scores 25 points on Saturday
Justin Hamilton headed to Toronto in trade
DeMarre Carroll traded to Nets on Saturday
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (lip) out for game
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Preece: Busch North Throwback 100 results
Matthew Scannell: DNF at Circuit ICAR
Camirand: Ecko Unlimited 75 results
Jones wrecks on 1st lap of XFINITY race
Casey Mears: Alsco 300 results
Noah Gragson: Buckle Up 225 results
Burton: 4th K&N East win, extends point lead
Sargeant wins Fans With Benefits 150 in Iowa
Lacroix surges late for Pinty's ICAR victory
Ryan Blaney rounds out Kentucky top 10
Kevin Harvick 9th and last on lead lap
8th-place for Logano at Kentucky
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Munoz dips to career-best T3 w/ closing 72
Streb R4 69; settles for another runner-up
Rookie Schauffele R4 67; wins Greenbrier by 1
Amateur Niemann wraps with bogey-free 64
Rahm blows away the field in the Irish Open
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea secure Roma's Antonio Rudiger
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Matthew Scannell
Team:
Susan Micks-02-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/23/1997
Latest News
Recent News
Matthew Scannell (No. 02 OMVIC/Leland/Beyond Digital Ford) was credited with a 17th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Ecko Unlimited 75 at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.
He started eighth on the grid and completed 10 laps of the 79-lap race before exiting the event (Suspension). Scannell, who competed in two of the four Pinty's races so far this year, is currently 18th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Jul 9 - 8:15 PM
Matthew Scannell (No. 02 OMVIC/Leland/Beyond Digital Ford) finished 20th in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed 43 laps of the 55-lap race. Scannell, who closed out 2016 ranked 27th in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season 20th in the driver standings.
May 22 - 1:48 PM
Matthew Scannell (#56 OMVIC/Aiella Restaurante/B&B Decals Dodge) finished ninth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series (NPS) Leland Industries 300 at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed 297 laps of the 300-lap event. Scannell, who competed in both series races so far this season season, is currently 10th in the 2016 NPS championship standings.
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 12:53:00 PM
Matthew Scannell (No. 56 OMVIC/IGPC Ethanol/B&G Performance Dodge) finished 19th in the September 19th NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season-ending Pinty's 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed 249 laps of the 250-lap event. Scannell, who competed in all 11 races, finished the season 11th in the final 2015 NCTS driver championship standings.
Mon, Sep 21, 2015 10:13:00 AM
Matthew Scannell: DNF at Circuit ICAR
Jul 9 - 8:15 PM
Matthew Scannell: Can-Am 200 results
May 22 - 1:48 PM
Scannell: Leland Industries 300 post-race
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 12:53:00 PM
Matthew Scannell: Canadian Tire YE wrap-up
Mon, Sep 21, 2015 10:13:00 AM
More Matthew Scannell Player News
Headlines
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Wrap-up of all three top NASCAR series races held this past weekend at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY.
NAS Headlines
