Dalton Sargeant

Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-77-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (18) / 3/25/1998

2016 SCOTT Rookie of the Year Dalton Sargeant turned a lot of heads in 2016. The Boca Raton, Florida driver competed in 15 of 20 races, just enough to earn the top Rookie honors and still finish eighth in national championship driver standings.
Sargeant, driving the 55 car for Venturini Motorsports, was always in the hunt with 10 top-five finishes in 15 starts, including his career-first victory at Berlin. Runner-up finishes at Toledo, Winchester and Kentucky are proof that the likable driver, on track to run full-time in 2017 for Cunningham Motorsports, can get the job done no matter what. Dec 28 - 10:48 AM
Source: ARCA Racing Series Video
