Dalton Sargeant Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-77-ARCA Age / DOB: (18) / 3/25/1998

2016 SCOTT Rookie of the Year Dalton Sargeant turned a lot of heads in 2016. The Boca Raton, Florida driver competed in 15 of 20 races, just enough to earn the top Rookie honors and still finish eighth in national championship driver standings. Sargeant, driving the 55 car for Venturini Motorsports, was always in the hunt with 10 top-five finishes in 15 starts, including his career-first victory at Berlin. Runner-up finishes at Toledo, Winchester and Kentucky are proof that the likable driver, on track to run full-time in 2017 for Cunningham Motorsports, can get the job done no matter what. Source: ARCA Racing Series Video

Cunningham Motorsports co-owner Kerry Scherer announced that Dalton Sargeant has signed to drive the No. 77 Ford for the 2017 ARCA Racing Series season. Sargeant, ARCA's SCOTT Rookie of the Year in 2016, competed in 15 races this year with one victory (Berlin Raceway), 10 top-five finishes and 12 top-10s. The 18-year-old Boca Raton, Florida driver earned a 5.47 average finish, which included second-place finishes at Toledo Speedway, Winchester Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. He also competed in three NASCAR Camping World Truck races in 2015, finishing a career-best ninth at Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition, Sargeant won in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West at Kern County Speedway and made his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East debut at New Smyrna Speedway with a second-place finish. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Dalton Sargeant (No. 55 Toyota Racing Development/Windows 10 Toyota) finished 12th in Friday night's ARCA Racing Series season-ending Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). He started 2nd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Sargeant, who has competed in 15 of the 20 ARCA races this year, closed out the season 8th in the 2016 championship standings.