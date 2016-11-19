William Byron Team: JR Motorsports-9-NXS Age / DOB: (19) / 11/29/1997

William Byron is one the drivers on the NASCAR.com 'Five to Watch: XFINITY Drivers in 2017' list. The Camping World Truck Series rookie and seven-time 2016 winner looked poised to win the series title until an engine failure in the second-to-last race at Phoenix took him out of Chase contention. As Byron steps into the XFINITY Series and JR Motorsports as part of a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports, the 19-year-old rising star will certainly be one to watch in 2017 -- and beyond.-NASCAR.com

William Byron won the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200, his seventh victory in 24 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races. This is his seventh victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2016 and his first victory and first top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS). Byron was the highest finishing rookie and has won the 2016 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award. Tyler Reddick (finished second) posted his third top-10 finish in three races at HMS and his 12th top-10 finish in 2016. Johnny Sauter (third) posted his seventh top-10 finish in ten races at HMS. Sauter is the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver champion.

William Byron (No. 9 Liberty University Toyota Tundra) was at the top of the speed chart in both Friday practices leading to tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron ran session best laps of 171.914 mph (first session) and 171.778 mph (final practice). No. 51 Daniel Suarez, No. 05 Brady Boswell, No. 4 Christopher Bell, No. 24 Kyle Larson, No. 21 Johnny Sauter, No. 00 Cole Custer and No. 88 Matt Crafton were others running fast laps today.