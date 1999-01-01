Player Page

Justin Haley

Team: GMS Racing-24-CWT
Age / DOB:  (17) / 4/28/1999

Consistency was the name of the game for Justin Haley during his march to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship this season.
Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, had a 3.4 average finish during the 14-race season that started on Feb. 14 at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway and ended Sept. 30 at Delaware’s Dover International Speedway. The second-year driver earned 13 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes during the 14-race season along with two victories during his championship run. It was like Haley found a groove and never lost it. With the championship in his back pocket, Haley has turned his attention to the future. He recently announced plans to step up to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with reigning series champions GMS Racing. Dec 21 - 8:17 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
