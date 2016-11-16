Rico Abreu Team: Driver is between rides Age / DOB: (24) / 1/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 4'4 / 95

Latest News Recent News

Rico Abreu will not return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with ThorSport Racing this season. Although Abreu tried to get a deal worked out for 2017, securing sponsorship was a challenge. This weekend, Abreu looks to defend his Chili Bowl Nationals championship. Abreu has won the last two Golden Drillers at Tulsa Expo Raceway. In the short term, his focus will be on midgets and sprint cars. Source: motorsports.com

Rico Abreu (No. 98 Safelite/Curb Records Toyota Tundra), who is making his 25th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start in Friday night's 200-lap event, will make his second start at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. He started 14th, and finished 13th in his track debut in 2015. In nine career NCWTS starts on an Intermediate-style track (1.5 miles in length), Abreu has one top-10 (Texas), and four top-15 finishes. He will pilot chassis No. 55 on Friday night. This is the same chassis Abreu raced at Pocono Raceway (6th), Michigan International Speedway (13th), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (17th) earlier this season.-ThorSport Racing

Rico Abreu (No. 98 Safelite Auto Glass/Curb Records Toyota Tundra) finished 11th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 3rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Abreu, who entered all 22 truck races so far this season, he gained one spot to 13th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.