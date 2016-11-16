Player Page

Rico Abreu

Team: Driver is between rides
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  4'4 / 95

Rico Abreu will not return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with ThorSport Racing this season.
Although Abreu tried to get a deal worked out for 2017, securing sponsorship was a challenge. This weekend, Abreu looks to defend his Chili Bowl Nationals championship. Abreu has won the last two Golden Drillers at Tulsa Expo Raceway. In the short term, his focus will be on midgets and sprint cars. Jan 12 - 12:21 PM
Source: motorsports.com
