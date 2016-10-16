Shawn Solomito

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Youth Movement
Mar 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 18
Mar 18
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cousins (knee, ribs) expects to play Sunday
Evans, Afflalo, McLemore ruled out Saturday
Rodney Hood (knee) will not play Saturday
Nicolas Batum (migraine) will play Saturday
Nikola Vucevic scores 18 with 17 boards
T.J. Warren scores 26 points in 37 minutes
Tyler Ulis scores 19 points in second start
Ivica Zubac scores 18 w/ eight rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 24 points with 15 boards
Khris Middleton scores season-high 30 points
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 points in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marian Hossa sidelined Saturday with LBI
Jamie Benn (eye) should be good to go Monday
Steven Stamkos unsure when return will come
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
Richard Bachman will get the start Saturday
Devils to stick with Keith Kinkaid on Friday
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
Keselowski: 5th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Daniel Suarez: 18th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Chase Elliott fastest in Saturday am practice
Denny Hamlin: to the back at PIR
Dillon Bros., Ragan penalized in practice 2
Martin chasing NASCAR Pinty's rookie title
Stenhouse slaps wall in PIR practice 2
Phoenix is not Truex’s best track
Matt Kenseth seesaws at Phoenix
Almirola finished all but 2 recent PIR laps
Ty Dillon has two previous PIR starts
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
Huddlestone sent off in Hull loss
Leicester hang on to take victory at WHam
The Allardyce rebound continues for Palace
Phil Bardsley sees red as Potters fall late
Gary Cahill atones for error with winner
Cech is removed early with calf injury
Wenger saga continues, Gunners fall 3-1
Craig Dawson heads a brace as Baggies win 3-1
Clarets earn rare road point with clean sheet
Cats needed three points, only able to draw
Sanchez injury does not look good
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shawn Solomito
Team:
Wayne Anderson-75-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/14/1989
Latest News
Recent News
Shawn Solomito (No. 75 Eastport Feeds) opened the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season at the top of the speed charts in the only practice session at the half-mile Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday.
Solomito was the only driver to break the 19-second bracket in the hour and 15 minute session for the season-opening Performance Plus 150. He posted a fast time of 19.956 seconds (97.054 mph). The defending Riverhead Raceway modified division champion will search his first career tour victory in the Performance Plus 150 later this evening. Matt Hirschman followed in second spot (96.772 mph), while Shawn's brother Timmy Solomito was third with a lap of 96.565 mph. Ryan Preece was fourth, while David Sapienza rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 in practice was four-time champion Doug Coby, Rob Summers, Todd Szegedy, Andy Seuss and Kyle Bonsignore.
Mar 18 - 2:03 PM
Shawn Solomito (No. 75 Eastport Feeds Chevrolet) was credited with a 27th place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 6th on the grid and completed 25 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Engine). Solomito, who competed in 12 of the 17 NWMT races run this year, closed out the season 21st in the 2016 championship standings.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 09:00:00 PM
Shawn Solomito (No. 75 Eastport Feeds Chevrolet) finished 10th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final 150 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Solomito, who has entered 11 of the 16 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:27:00 PM
Shawn Solomito (No. 75 Eastport Feeds Chevrolet) finished 13th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) F.W. Webb 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH).
He started 20th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 106-lap race. Solomito, who has entered 10 of the 15 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:58:00 AM
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
Mar 18 - 2:03 PM
DNF for Shawn Solomito at Thompson
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 09:00:00 PM
Shawn Solomito: NAPA Fall Final 150 results
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:27:00 PM
Shawn Solomito: F.W. Webb 100 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:58:00 AM
More Shawn Solomito Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Logano
22
(1258)
2
K. Busch
18
(944)
3
K. Busch
41
(836)
4
K. Kahne
5
(793)
5
E. Sadler
701
(778)
6
E. Jones
77
(774)
7
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(772)
8
K. Harvick
4
(770)
9
M. Truex Jr.
78
(724)
10
A. Dillon
3
(686)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
Jamie McMurray makes the top 10 list this week on consistency with a worst result of 16th in his last six Phoenix races.
More NAS Columns
»
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
»
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
»
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
»
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
»
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
»
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
»
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
»
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
NAS Headlines
»
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
»
Keselowski: 5th-fastest in PIR practice 2
»
Daniel Suarez: 18th-fastest in PIR practice 2
»
Chase Elliott fastest in Saturday am practice
»
Denny Hamlin: to the back at PIR
»
Dillon Bros., Ragan penalized in practice 2
»
Martin chasing NASCAR Pinty's rookie title
»
Stenhouse slaps wall in PIR practice 2
»
Phoenix is not Truex’s best track
»
Matt Kenseth seesaws at Phoenix
»
Almirola finished all but 2 recent PIR laps
»
Ty Dillon has two previous PIR starts
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved