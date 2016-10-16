Shawn Solomito (No. 75 Eastport Feeds) opened the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season at the top of the speed charts in the only practice session at the half-mile Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday.

Solomito was the only driver to break the 19-second bracket in the hour and 15 minute session for the season-opening Performance Plus 150. He posted a fast time of 19.956 seconds (97.054 mph). The defending Riverhead Raceway modified division champion will search his first career tour victory in the Performance Plus 150 later this evening. Matt Hirschman followed in second spot (96.772 mph), while Shawn's brother Timmy Solomito was third with a lap of 96.565 mph. Ryan Preece was fourth, while David Sapienza rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 in practice was four-time champion Doug Coby, Rob Summers, Todd Szegedy, Andy Seuss and Kyle Bonsignore.