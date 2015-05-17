Wendell Chavous Team: Premium Motorsports-49-CWT Age / DOB: (31) / 2/28/1985

Premium Motorsports announced that Hephzibah, GA native, Wendell Chavous, will return to the Mooresville, NC based team for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season as the Primary driver of the #49 Chevrolet. Chavous, who competed in the series in 10 races in 2015, will pilot the #49 Chevrolet Silverado as he makes a bid for Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. In his first part-time season in the series in 2015, Chavous earned his series best 16th place finish in the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway. Testoril, an all natural testosterone booster for men, will continue their support of Chavous in his sophomore campaign in 2017. Wayne Carroll will crew chief the effort.(Premium Motorsports)-jayski.com

Wendell Chavous was credited with a 25th place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He started the No. 94 Vydox Plus Chevrolet Silverado 28th on the grid for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. He made it to lap 132 of the 139 lap event before exiting the race (Engine). Chavous, who made three of the five series races so far this season, is currently 26th in the 2015 NCWTS Championship standings.

Wendell Chavous finished 16th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. He started the No. 94 Testoril/The Glow Zone Chevrolet Silverado 24th in the lineup for the Toyota Tundra 250. He completed 164 of the 167 laps run. Chavous, who made two of the four series races so far this season, moved up six spots to sit 25th in the 2015 NCWTS Championship standings.