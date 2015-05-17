Player Page

Wendell Chavous

Team: Premium Motorsports-49-CWT
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/28/1985

Premium Motorsports announced that Hephzibah, GA native, Wendell Chavous, will return to the Mooresville, NC based team for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season as the Primary driver of the #49 Chevrolet.
Chavous, who competed in the series in 10 races in 2015, will pilot the #49 Chevrolet Silverado as he makes a bid for Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. In his first part-time season in the series in 2015, Chavous earned his series best 16th place finish in the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway. Testoril, an all natural testosterone booster for men, will continue their support of Chavous in his sophomore campaign in 2017. Wayne Carroll will crew chief the effort.(Premium Motorsports)-jayski.com Feb 13 - 8:34 PM
