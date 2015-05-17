Welcome,
COLUMNS
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Meyers Leonard will start Monday vs. ATL
Juan Hernangomez, Harris starting Monday
Alexis Ajinca starting next to Anthony Davis
Tyson Chandler starting, Alex Len to bench
Terrence Jones (thumb) ruled out Monday
Deron Williams (illness) will start Monday
Jusuf Nurkic will not play Monday vs. ATL
Patrick McCaw will start on Monday
Chandler, Plumlee and Mudiay out Monday
Update: Trevor Booker coming off bench
Deron Williams (illness) a game-time decision
Dion Waiters starting, Ellington to the bench
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Landon Cassill: Good Daytona dark horse
Denny Hamlin best at Daytona over last 3 yrs
DJ Kennington to attempt 2nd MENC start Dayto
Kevin Harvick 2nd-best at Kansas
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
Brown joins Martins Motorsports truck team
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wendell Chavous
Team:
Premium Motorsports-49-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 2/28/1985
Latest News
Recent News
Premium Motorsports announced that Hephzibah, GA native, Wendell Chavous, will return to the Mooresville, NC based team for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season as the Primary driver of the #49 Chevrolet.
Chavous, who competed in the series in 10 races in 2015, will pilot the #49 Chevrolet Silverado as he makes a bid for Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. In his first part-time season in the series in 2015, Chavous earned his series best 16th place finish in the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway. Testoril, an all natural testosterone booster for men, will continue their support of Chavous in his sophomore campaign in 2017. Wayne Carroll will crew chief the effort.(Premium Motorsports)-jayski.com
Feb 13 - 8:34 PM
Wendell Chavous was credited with a 25th place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
He started the No. 94 Vydox Plus Chevrolet Silverado 28th on the grid for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. He made it to lap 132 of the 139 lap event before exiting the race (Engine). Chavous, who made three of the five series races so far this season, is currently 26th in the 2015 NCWTS Championship standings.
Sun, May 17, 2015 10:49:00 AM
Wendell Chavous finished 16th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.
He started the No. 94 Testoril/The Glow Zone Chevrolet Silverado 24th in the lineup for the Toyota Tundra 250. He completed 164 of the 167 laps run. Chavous, who made two of the four series races so far this season, moved up six spots to sit 25th in the 2015 NCWTS Championship standings.
Sat, May 9, 2015 10:32:00 AM
NASCAR team owner Jay Robinson will make his Camping World Truck Series debut with former champion Travis Kvapil behind the wheel in two weeks at Daytona International Speedway.
Following the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 on Feb. 20, Robinson will put champion dirt racer Wendell Chavous in the truck to run the remaining 22 races in a bid for Rookie of the Year. Sponsorship for the No. 94 Chevrolet will come from Vydox. Chavous, 29, made his Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway last fall in Mike Harmon’s Chevrolet, finishing 27th. He's a native of Hephzibah, Ga., with three dirt-track championships in two states and nearly 40 feature wins over the last four seasons.
Wed, Feb 4, 2015 09:34:00 PM
Source:
Motor Racing Network
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
Feb 13 - 8:34 PM
DNF for Chavous at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sun, May 17, 2015 10:49:00 AM
Wendell Chavous Toyota Tundra 250 post-race
Sat, May 9, 2015 10:32:00 AM
Chavous bidding for 2015 truck Rookie title
Wed, Feb 4, 2015 09:34:00 PM
More Wendell Chavous Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
There have been some stellar Rookie of the Year classes in the past, but 2017 promises to be one of the best of all time.
