Ryan Partridge Team: Sunrise Ford Racing-9-KNW Age / DOB: (28) / 5/17/1988

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Partridge fell just short of a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship once again this year. His remarkable season produced three wins, five poles and top 10s in 13 of 14 events to finish 13-points behind 2017 Champion Todd Gilliland. The California driver started the season strong finishing in the runner-up position in the first three events. At the third race at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway, he scored his first win of the year after leading 127 laps of the 156 laps feature. He went on to win two more times, at Oregon’s Douglas County Speedway and California’s All American Speedway. Partridge completed all 1,879 laps this season and led the most laps with 794. He produced an average start of 3.1 and an average finish of 4.4. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Ryan Partridge outlasted defending series champion Chris Eggleston and NASCAR Next driver Julia Landauer in a green-white-checkered finish to the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at California's All American Speedway. Partridge's third win of the season in the No. 9 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford wasn't enough to catch Todd Gilliland, who won the 2016 K&N West Championship by 13 points over the veteran driver from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Partridge was fastest in both practices Saturday morning at All American, and started on the front row after rain washed out qualifying. He dominated the evening's race (led 153 laps of the 154-lap race), which was delayed several hours because of the weather. Noah Gragson finished fourth and Nicole Behar fifth. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Ryan Partridge (No. 9 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford) is at the top of the speed chart in both the first and final practices leading to tonight's season-ending NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. He put up an 87.357 mph lap in the first session and an 87.295 mph lap in the final practice. No. 16 Todd Gilliland, No. 50 Chris Eggleston, No. 19 Riley Herbst, No. 33 Nicole Behar, No. 20 Cole Moore, No. 54 Julia Landauer, No. 7 Noah Gragson, No. 21 Blaine Perkins and No. 27 Gracin Raz were others running fast laps in these sessions.