Team: Sunrise Ford Racing-9-KNW
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/17/1988

Ryan Partridge fell just short of a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship once again this year.
His remarkable season produced three wins, five poles and top 10s in 13 of 14 events to finish 13-points behind 2017 Champion Todd Gilliland. The California driver started the season strong finishing in the runner-up position in the first three events. At the third race at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway, he scored his first win of the year after leading 127 laps of the 156 laps feature. He went on to win two more times, at Oregon’s Douglas County Speedway and California’s All American Speedway. Partridge completed all 1,879 laps this season and led the most laps with 794. He produced an average start of 3.1 and an average finish of 4.4. Dec 29 - 2:03 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
