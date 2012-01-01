Daniel Hemric Team: Richard Childress Racing-21-NXS Age / DOB: (25) / 1/27/1991

Latest News Recent News

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers. Brandon Jones and Brendan Gaughan return with full-time driving duties of the No. 33 and No. 62 Chevrolets, respectively, and will compete for the XFINITY Series driver championship. Jones and veteran crew chief Nick Harrison will be paired together, while Gaughan returns with his long-time crew chief Shane Wilson for their 12th season together. In 2017, RCR will welcome back the storied No. 21 entry with Daniel Hemric behind the wheel. Hemric and two-time NASCAR championship winning crew chief Danny Stockman will work together as Hemric competes for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the XFINITY Series driver championship.-Richard Childress Racing

Approaching the Finish Line: Daniel Hemric and the No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150 team can see the finish line as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) rolls into the final race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hemric has two previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, with a best start of seventh and a best finish of eighth, both earned in 2015. This weekend's Ford 200 will be the 49th NCWTS race of Hemric's career. Hemric bids farewell to the series after two full-time seasons, moving into a full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series ride in 2017. In the first 22 races of the season with BKR, Hemric has racked up 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. He has led 119 laps and culminated an average finish of 8.8.-Brad Keselowski Racing

Daniel Hemric (No. 19 Blue Gate Bank Ford F-150) finished 13th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 15th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Hemric, who entered all 22 truck races so far this season, is 7th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.