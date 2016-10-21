Player Page

Korbin Forrister

Team: Wauters Motorsports-5-CWT
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 218

Korbin Forrister teams up with Wauters Motorsports for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season beginning with the season opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway Friday, February 24th.
Advanced Medical Laboratories will be the primary sponsor of the No. 5 Toyota Tundra entry at DIS and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Forrister has 29 starts in the NCWTS, including piloting the No. 5 Wauters Motorsports entry at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2016. This will be his second NCWTS start on the famed 2.5-mile Daytona, FL track; his first was in 2015 where he posted a 12th place finish. Feb 23 - 2:08 PM
Source: Wauters Motorsports
