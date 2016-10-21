Korbin Forrister Team: Wauters Motorsports-5-CWT Age / DOB: (24) / 11/16/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 218

Latest News Recent News

Korbin Forrister teams up with Wauters Motorsports for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season beginning with the season opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway Friday, February 24th. Advanced Medical Laboratories will be the primary sponsor of the No. 5 Toyota Tundra entry at DIS and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Forrister has 29 starts in the NCWTS, including piloting the No. 5 Wauters Motorsports entry at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2016. This will be his second NCWTS start on the famed 2.5-mile Daytona, FL track; his first was in 2015 where he posted a 12th place finish. Source: Wauters Motorsports

Korbin Forrister (No. 5 All Secure Toyota Tundra) led the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session for the fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. He ran a quick lap of 187.956 mph in this session.No. 33 Ben Kennedy, No. 29 Tyler Reddick, No. 19 Daniel Hemric and No. 8 John Hunter Nemechek round out the top five of the 31 trucks practicing in this session. Cole Custer in the No. 00 Chevrolet Silverado was the slowest.

Korbin Forrister, making his first NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) start of the 2016, will pilot the No. 5 All Secure Document Disposal Company (ASDDC) Wauters Motorsports Toyota Tundra at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, October 22 in the running of the Fred’s 250. The Cedartown, GA native is no stranger to the 2.66-mile superspeedway having two prior NCWTS starts. He also made his second start in an ARCA Racing Series race on the Lincoln, AL track earlier this year. Forrister teamed up with veteran NASCAR crew chief and owner, Richie Wauters earlier this year and went back to asphalt racing. The Wauters Super Late Model team and Forrister competed in the CARS Tour event at Myrtle Beach Speedway (Myrtle Beach, SC), the final Blizzard Series event at 5 Flags Speedway (Pensacola, FL) and the All-American 400 at Fairground Speedway Nashville (Nashville, TN).-Wauters Motorsports