Cody Ware Team: Beaver Motorsports-50-CWT Age / DOB: (21) / 11/7/1995

Complaining that his car had blown up, Cody Ware brought out the first caution of Saturday’s practice session for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ware failed to clear inspection of Friday and did not post a time in qualification. He will start at the tail-end of the field, but it seems increasingly clear that the No. 51 will not go the distance.

Cody Ware was the slowest of 41 drivers who took time in qualification for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway and as one of the open teams, he will make the long drive back to North Carolina. Ware was attempting to make his first NASCAR Cup start, so this is not a huge surprise. If he was your dark horse of choice, make the switch to Dylan Lupton or Cole Whitt.

Starting with the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway, Travis Kvapil will join the MAKE operation filling the seat that was formerly held by Cody Ware. Kvapil, 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion will be taking over driving duties in the No. 50 Burnie Grill Chevrolet Silverado. Ware has recently decided to take a break from racing to go to college full time pursuing a pre-medicine degree. MAKE and its team which they refer to themselves as a family wish Cody all the best in college. Source: MAKE Motorsports