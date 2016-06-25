Player Page

Cody Ware

Team: Beaver Motorsports-50-CWT
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/7/1995

Complaining that his car had blown up, Cody Ware brought out the first caution of Saturday’s practice session for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ware failed to clear inspection of Friday and did not post a time in qualification. He will start at the tail-end of the field, but it seems increasingly clear that the No. 51 will not go the distance. Mar 4 - 12:25 PM
